How to make Charcoal in Minecraft?

Charcoal is used as an alternative to coal in Minecraft. It has the same purpose as that of the typical coal. It is a raw material which is helpful in Fueling and Crafting. Charcoal is stackable and can be used to create torches and power minecarts with furnaces.

As it comes really handy in the game, we now look at one of the ways to make Charcoal in Minecraft.

Guide to make Charcoal

Charcoal can be made by smelting wooden logs. Smelting is the process of converting one or two blocks into something different by applying heat to it.

Step 1 - Open furnace to enable the furnace menu.

Opening Furnace

Step 2 - Add fuel to the bottom fuel box in the furnace.

Adding fuel to furnace

Step 3 - Once you have added the fuel, add your wooden item to the top box of the furnace menu.

In the picture given below, the player is using an oak log to make Charcoal. The flames are a sign that the log is cooking.

Adding wooden item to make Charcoal

Step 4 - The wooden item - an oak log, in this case, will cook and become Charcoal. It will appear as a final product in the box on the right-hand side. This means that the Charcoal is ready. You now have to transfer it to your inventory to use it.

Moving Charcoal to inventory

Charcoal can be made from different logs like Oak Log, Spruce Log, Birch Log, Jungle Log, Acacia Log and Dark Oak Log.

