Minecraft is truly the pinnacle of the sandbox game genre, as it essentially gives players all the tools and freedom to do with the game world as they please. All systems and elements of Minecraft flow perfectly with each other and create an unparalleled survival/creative experience.

Players can use several individual resources available to them in order to create an entirely new element in Minecraft. One of the items that the players can make by using the other is glass.

Glass is an instrumental material in Minecraft that can either be used as a decorative piece by itself or even create other valuable materials that serve a lot of utility.

Players will require a furnace to create glass in Minecraft. Here's how they can do that:

How to make glass in Minecraft?

1) Collect Sand

In order to make glass, the player will have to collect a whole lot of sand in Minecraft. Both red and normal sand would do, as they both eventually turn into the same type of ordinary glass.

2) Put Sand in a Furnace

You will need a furnace in order to smelt the sand. The player will need 8 cobblestone to craft themselves a furnace.

After crafting a furnace, place it on the ground and place the sand in the smelting window.

3) Add Fuel

Any sort of fuel would do, such as wood or coal. Wait for a few seconds as each block takes its time individually.

4) Retrieve the glass

The glass appears in the smelting window, and players can retrieve it from the furnace. A tool with the Silk Touch enchantment can recover the glass block intact.

'Note: This article is for beginners, while it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.'