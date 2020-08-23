How to make green dye in Minecraft?

Minecraft is truly one of those liberating sandbox-survival games that give the players all the necessary tools required from the get-go. It is easily one of the most accessible games available today and simply one of the best.

Minecraft has gone on to become one of the most popular games of all-time, and understandably so. The game's various comprehensive systems and game mechanics come together to deliver a genuinely in-depth game experience that rewards players' creativity.

One of the fun most useful aspects of Minecraft is the crafting system that allows players to make materials out of existing in-game items. One of the most crafted things is dye. In this article, we discuss how you can make a green dye in Minecraft.

How to make a green dye in Minecraft?

The primary ingredient required to make a green dye in Minecraft is Cactus. There are cactii all over the game world, and one does not need to look too hard to find the plants.

Dyes can be used in the following ways:

Applied to sheep to dye their wool, which can then be sheared for 1–3 blocks of green wool.

Applied to tamed wolves to dye their collars.

Applied to tamed cats to dye their collars.

Used to dye or stain wool, leather armor, beds, glass, terracotta and shulker boxes.

Combined with gunpowder to make a firework star.

Combined with a firework star to create a fade-to-colour effect.

In order to make a dye, players need to only have Cactus in their inventory, and use the furnace menu. Follow these steps in order to make a dye:

Acquire some Cactus Open the Furnace Menu Add fuel to the Furnace to create Green Dye.

The process is as simple as it sounds, and any fuel would do.

Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.