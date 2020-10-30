Minecraft players have put many of the tools that the game offers, to good use. One of those tools is the lead. A lead in Minecraft is a tool that can be used as a leash. The player can tie the lead to a mob, and use it to move the mob around the map. It even works on both ends. The lead can be tied to things like a fence, in order to keep the mob from scurrying off.

How to make a lead in Minecraft

Gather materials

(Image Credit: Minecraft)

Players will need to gather four strings and one slimeball as the ingredients for a lead. Both of these items are found in the Minecraft overworld. This means they do not need to be crafted. In Bedrock Edition, string can be crafted using a cobweb. That however, won't work in Java Edition. For Survival Mode, killing a spider will cause it to drop string or a spider eye, with the string being more common.

(Image Credit: Minecraft)

Finding a slimeball works in the same way. A slime is a type of mob within Minecraft, found in a Swampland biome. The slimes spawn when it is dark and there are various sizes of them. Defeating them will cause a slimeball to drop and multiple can be gathered from one battle.

Crafting a lead

(Image Credit: Minecraft)

After gathering the materials needed to craft a lead, players should head to the crafting table. Open the table to bring up the 3x3 crafting grid. The string and the slimeball need to be placed properly in the grid in order to make a lead in Minecraft. The slimeball should be placed directly in the center square. The strings will then be placed in the top left square, top middle square, middle left square, and the bottom right square.

Once the materials have been properly placed, the right box showing what is being crafted will hold the lead. It is as simple as moving the lead to the inventory now. The lead, or leads, will now be in the Minecraft player's inventory to leash up all of the crazy creatures found in the game.