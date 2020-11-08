"If I hang out with friends, I'd date them": Twitch streamer explains why she prefers to hang out with guys 

A clip of a Twitch streamer called sidneydk has recently surfaced online, where she provides a rather interesting reason as to why she doesn't really get along with girls.

Stating that she would rather hang out with guys because they can bond over video games, she goes on to explain her complicated relationship with her 'girlfriends' during a Twitch live stream.

The main reason why she doesn't prefer having girls as friends is because she ends up getting attracted to them, so much so that she'd end up dating them.

Her recent comments had left the YouTube community baffled as they appeared rather confused, trying to decipher what exactly she meant.

Twitch streamer sidneydk explains her complicated 'friendships'

Sidneydk is a relatively small streamer on Twitch, where she has around 2.2K followers. She can often be found interacting with fans via the Just Chatting feature and also streams games such as Fall Guys and Minecraft.

She hails from Amsterdam in The Netherlands and is primarily a Just Chatting Twitch streamer who hosts interactive streams with her fans.

Recently, a Twitch clip of hers surfaced online, where she opened up about her friendships with girls vis-à-vis guys:

"The only friend who was a girl I had was my ex-girlfriend.....like if I hang out with friends, I'd date them, that's mostly it. "

When a person in her chat asked her why only boys? She replied:

"I don't know; I think it's cause I've always played video games, like I've played video games my whole life. "

While her recent comments may have come across as a tad confusing, the YouTube comments section was brimming with opinions, as several seemed to have worked out what exactly she meant with her statements.

The one point which most agreed upon was that she tends to be more attracted to girls. Hence, she would instead prefer to play with guys to avoid an awkward situation.