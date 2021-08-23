The Internet can't stop shipping Corpse Husband and TinaKitten: Are they dating?

Since May 2021, Corpse Husband and TinaKitten have been rumored by the community to be dating. The two are great friends and have often appeared in each other's streams. While Tina is not as big a streamer as Corpse, owing to their social circles, they do hang out together a lot.

The rumors started after Corpse complimented Tina on one of her outfits, saying,

"Wait what! Tina looks great! What the f**k! I just moved the discord overlay a little bit over and I saw her. Holy sh*t! Tina you look incredible "

This one compliment set the community wild, as speculation about the nature of their relationship started sparking. Pretty soon, the community decided for themselves that Corpse Husband and TinaKitten were in a relationship.

Twitter ships Corpse Husband and Tina Kitty hard

As is seen with any other ship, die-hard fans started making fan art of the two. Their highly contrasting personalities make them one of the most unique duos ever, which is also something that got the community excited.

Corpse Husband and TinaKitten often stream games together, and fans love the moments they share on stream - so much so that they have even made fan art of the same.

BUT CAN WE JUST TALK ABOUT HOW TINA IS PRACTICALLY HOLDING CORPSE'S HAND ?!?!! 😭😭 IT'S THE CUTEST THING EVER !! 🖤

(i know we're not supposed to ship, i'm not trying to push or be disrespectful or make anyone uncomfortable. i just think they're cute🥺)#CORPSE #TinaKitten pic.twitter.com/ipwIajhSHB — CORPSE CULT | Haley✨ (@crpsetwt) August 8, 2021

Are Corpse Husband and TinaKitten really dating?

Unfortunately for fans, no. The streamers have gone on record multiple times to state that they are just good friends and their relationship is not romantic. Tina even spoke about this on her livestream a few times, suggesting that she was not okay with people overanalyzing her relationships with men.

Tina: “it doesn’t give anyone like an excuse to ship with me with anyone please don’t overanalyze my interaction with men”

(Don’t ship Tina for the love of god I will appreciate your rts 🖤 ) pic.twitter.com/RlasdsxI6a — TinaKitten Clips🧡🥕 (@TinakittenClips) May 12, 2021

Tina: just bcz im single I don’t wanna be shipped with anyone pic.twitter.com/X7R8KEd4JA — TinaKitten Clips🧡🥕 (@TinakittenClips) May 12, 2021

Just because I'm single I don't want to be shipped with anyone.

Shipping is not something Corpse Husband is unfamiliar with. The faceless streamer has previously been linked to other fellow streamers, such as Valkyrae as well. TinaKitten, on the other hand, was previously in a relationship with OfflineTV's Jummy.

