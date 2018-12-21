Spors Highlights

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Report of I-League match between Indian Arrows and Gokulam Kerala.

*Copy on India women's ODI and T20 teams for New Zealand tour.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-YEAR-TT

Landmark 2018 fuels Olympic medal hopes for Indian table tennis

By Bharat Sharma

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Indian table tennis earned the world's respect in a watershed 2018 when the country won a historic two medals at the Asian Games after Manika Batra's unprecedented showing at the Commonwealth Games.

SPO-SMITH

Smith hopes to recover lost ground before World Cup with strong IPL show

Sydney, Dec 21 (PTI) Former Australia captain Steve Smith Friday said he is desperate to recover lost ground ahead of next year's World Cup by competing in the IPL after being left so deflated by the ball-tampering scandal that getting out of bed became a struggle.

SPO-IND-HUSSEY

Hussey advises India to consider playing Hardik Pandya in Melbourne

By Chetan Narula

Melbourne, Dec 21 (PTI) Former Australia batsman Michael Hussey Friday said that conditions for the third Test in Melbourne will be a lot different from those in Perth and India should consider drafting in all-rounder Hardik Pandya to bring balance to their attack.

SPO-IND-CAPTAINS-HUSSEY

Kohli-Paine verbal exchange within limits: Hussey

Melbourne, Dec 21 (PTI) Former Australia batsman Michael Hussey might have criticised Virat Kohli for his aggressive celebrations in the ongoing Test series but feels that the verbal exchange between the India captain and his counterpart Tim Paine was within the limits of the game.

SPO-PBL-PREVIEW

Nine teams to slug it out in PBL 4 from Saturday

Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) An array of top stars, including Olympic and World Champion Carolina Marin of Spain, and India's Rio Olympics silver medalist P V Sindhu are all set to slug it out in season 4 of the Premier Badminton League that begins here on Saturday.

SPO-LAXMAN-KUMBLE

We wanted Kumble to continue but he wanted to quit: Laxman

Visakhapatnam, Dec 21 (PTI) BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee member and batting legend VVS Laxman Friday said the their panel wanted Anil Kumble to continue as India's coach but the former captain was bent on quitting after his fallout with skipper Virat Kohli last year.

SPO-DRAVID-LAXMAN

Laxman's 281 is the greatest innings played by an Indian cricketer: Dravid

Bengaluru, Dec 21 (PTI) Rahul Dravid had the "best seat" in the house when VVS Laxman scored his epic 281 against Australia at the Eden Gardens, an innings that the former captain termed as the "greatest innings by an Indian"