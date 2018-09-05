2018 NFL preview: AFC East outlook

Sam Darnold

The New England Patriots have dominated their NFL division for years, and no new challengers are expected to emerge.

Despite the departures of Nate Solder, Malcolm Butler, Dion Lewis, Danny Amendola and Brandin Cooks, the Patriots remain heavy favourites around the league and are on the verge of a 10th consecutive division title.

Still, the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills are revamping their rosters as they anticipate the inevitable post-Tom Brady era as the 41-year-old quarterback nears retirement and enters his final few years on the football field.

Here's what to look for in the AFC East this season:

PLAYER TO WATCH:

Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins

The Dolphins quarterback missed the entirety of last season after suffering a serious knee injury during training camp but has progressed in his recovery, and head coach Adam Gase assured the starting job is his. Despite his extended absence, Tannehill looked sharp in preseason and appears ready for a solid comeback.

Tannehill boasted his best campaign in 2016 with Gase as he completed 69.1 per cent of his passes for 13 touchdowns against five interceptions and is expected to pick up where he left off.

IMPACT ROOKIE:

Sam Darnold, Jets

The Jets traded up three spots to land at number three in April's draft, hoping to secure their next potential franchise quarterback.

Darnold, 21, will be under center when the Jets open the regular season against the Detroit Lions on September 10, becoming the youngest QB in the NFL's post-expansion era (after 1970) to start his team's opener.

The Jets hinted their approval by trading 2015 Pro Bowler Teddy Bridgewater to the New Orleans Saints, paving the way for Darnold to assume the starting role over journeyman Josh McCown, who will serve as his backup.

COACH IN THE HOT SEAT:

Todd Bowles, Jets

After a third successive woeful season, Bowles enters his fourth year as head coach in New York with a lot on the line, most of which rides on the shoulders of Darnold and McCown.

Bowles is 20-28 during his Jets tenure, though another disappointing season could send him packing and leave the team searching for a more offensive-minded coach to guide Darnold to the next level.

KEY MATCHUP:

Dolphins at Patriots, Week 4

After opting to leave the Patriots for the Dolphins this offseason, wide receiver Danny Amendola is set to return to New England to face his former team in the first month of the campaign.

Amendola, who had 61 catches for 659 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games with the Patriots last season, played five years with Brady in New England but has already adapted to Tannehill since arriving in Miami and is poised to be one of his most productive targets.

The Patriots will later visit the Dolphins in Week 14, though the playoff picture will be nearly set and likely feature New England atop the division once again.

PREDICTED FINISH:

Bills: 4-12

Dolphins: 6-10

Jets: 4-12

Patriots: 13-3