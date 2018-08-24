Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ancelotti more than a coach to me - Gattuso

Omnisport
NEWS
News
283   //    24 Aug 2018, 21:09 IST
GennaroGattuso - cropped
Gennaro Gattuso and Carlo Ancelotti

AC Milan head Gennaro Gattuso has been in conversation with opposite number Carlo Ancelotti in the build-up to Saturday's trip to Napoli.

Milan face a daunting opening to their Serie A campaign at Stadio San Paolo after last week's scheduled meeting with Genoa was postponed.

Gattuso played under Ancelotti during the latter's celebrated eight-year spell in charge of the Rossoneri between 2001 and 2009, twice winning the Champions League.

"It will be a very tough game," Gattuso told a pre-match news conference. "I spoke yesterday with Carlo Ancelotti.

"Carlo and I have a great relationship. He was more than a coach to me, I would call him during my hardest times. I can only learn from him.

"The press says we have different characters but Carlo as a player was a fighter, the last man to surrender.

"As a coach he was similar to [the great former Milan boss] Nereo Rocco. He would chat with the players after the training session, stay with them and I have never heard anyone say anything bad about Carlo."

Napoli have finished as runners up to Juventus in each of the past two seasons and Ancelotti began his tenure in impressive fashion with a 2-1 come-from-behind win at Lazio last weekend.

Gattuso saw Antonio Conte linked with his post during the close season and, when asked whether Milan could mount a Scudetto bid, he suggested the type of stability Ancelotti brought to San Siro would need to be rediscovered following a turbulent period.

"Are we title contenders? I think we still have a long way to go," the 40-year-old said, having received assurances from Milan's owners over his future.

"Our goal is to improve the standings of last season and work hard to reach the fourth place.

"We need an identity. I don't know how many coaches have been here in the past years, six or seven. It's easier to work when you have continuity.

"When you change too often, everything becomes more complicated."

Omnisport
NEWS
Ancelotti: My experience can help Napoli topple Juve
RELATED STORY
Gattuso calls for more malice at Milan
RELATED STORY
Silva must do more to earn AC Milan future, says Gattuso
RELATED STORY
Gattuso: Milan decide Donnarumma future, not me
RELATED STORY
Witsel: Ancelotti wanted me at Bayern Munich
RELATED STORY
Gattuso hopes Bonucci remains at Milan
RELATED STORY
Ancelotti: Ronaldo to Juve good for all of Serie A
RELATED STORY
Rumor: Henry to take over Bordeaux
RELATED STORY
Gattuso confident of upsetting Juve in Coppa Italia final
RELATED STORY
Leonardo backs Milan boss Gattuso amid Conte links
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us