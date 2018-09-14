Barcelona deny €6.6m payment to executive as part of Neymar sale

PSG forward Neymar

Barcelona have denied paying part of the €222million they received for Neymar to executive Andre Cury.

Spanish radio station Cadena SER claimed on Thursday that Cury, an advisor to the Catalan club in the South American market, was given €6.6m as part of Neymar's move to Paris Saint-Germain last year.

Cury has rejected the report, according to Catalan daily Sport, and the club have since issued a statement insisting he received no such payment.

While they admit Cury has been involved with the signings of players such as Philippe Coutinho, Paulinho, Yerry Mina and Arthur, Barca stress he could not have been paid part of the Neymar fee as it was deposited entirely to activate the player's release clause.

"Barcelona deny having made any payment to Mr Andre Cury as commission for the departure of the player Neymar Jr.," a club statement said.

"The move was not the result of an agreed transfer, but rather of the payment of the player's release clause.

"Mr Cury has a non-exclusive contractual relationship with the club, through his company, to undertake scouting.

"He has previously collaborated with Barcelona in the signings of players such as Paulinho, Yerry Mina, Coutinho and Arthur.

"Barcelona reserve the right to take any legal action the club sees fit against those who spread false stories about the club, in order to defend our image and legitimate interests."