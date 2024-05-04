“Tryin to tear his head off” - Anthony Edwards doesn’t mince words for Nuggets guard ahead of round-two clash

The Minnesota Timberwolves secured a thrilling first-round playoff after sweeping the Phoenix Suns. Now, they set their sights on the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets, in the second round. Adding spice to the matchup, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards recently commented about Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, also known as KCP.

When asked about the upcoming series, Edwards wasn't shy, saying:

“That’s my brother. That’s my brother. That’s my big brother, for sure. And I’m tryin to tear his head off.”

Both Edwards and Caldwell-Pope, aka KCP, share a special bond beyond the NBA as alumni of the Georgia Bulldogs. They both earned spots on the All-SEC team while playing for Georgia, with KCP even receiving the honor of SEC Player of the Year in 2013. Meanwhile, Edwards was recognized as the SEC Rookie of the Year in 2020. Their shared history adds an extra layer of camaraderie and competition to their on-court encounters.

As KCP has previously acknowledged, he has brotherhood banter with Edwards. Speaking to the Denver Post, Caldwell-Pope said:

“I mean, we’re friends outside of basketball, we’re from the same town, went to the same school, but we hang out, work out together in Atlanta. So we’re friends outside of basketball, just basically, this is him being my little brother. So it’s a good friendship.”

Will the clash between KCP and Edwards become a turning point in the series? Only time will tell.

The Nuggets, led by the ever-dangerous Nikola Jokic, are the favorites. However, with Edwards' scoring prowess and Karl-Anthony Towns' inside dominance, the Timberwolves are hungry and ready to make a name for themselves. It promises to be an exciting matchup with plenty of storylines to follow.

Edwards Walks the Walk: Trash Talk Turns to Reality

Minnesota star Anthony Edwards wasn't just lighting up the scoreboard in the first round against the heavily favored Phoenix Suns, he was lighting a fire under his opponents with his trash talk.

Edwards wasn't afraid to get in his opponents' faces, particularly All-Star small forward Kevin Durant, who is one of his favorite players. In a recent postgame interview show with "Inside the NBA" on TNT after Game 4, he mentioned:

"I watch every last one of his games since I been about 5…excited to play with him this summer, talk a little trash let him know I sent him home.”

Edwards' trash talk wasn't just empty chatter. He backed it up with impressive play on both ends of the court. Averaging a sizzling 31 points per game in the first round with a true shooting percentage of 64.8%, he also grabbed a healthy 8.0 rebounds per game in the series. This showcased his explosive scoring ability and acrobatic finishes.

Anthony Edwards' combination of trash talk and on-court dominance has established him as a star in the league. He's not afraid to take on challenges and backs up his words with his performances.