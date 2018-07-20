Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Beating Messi boosted France's World Cup belief – Lloris

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe - cropped
Lionel Messi is embraced by Kylian Mbappe.

Coming from behind to beat Argentina and dump Lionel Messi out of the World Cup gave France the belief to go all the way, according to captain Hugo Lloris.

The eventual champions could well have had their tournament ended in the Round of 16 when they trailed 2-1 to 2014 finalists Argentina.

Messi's men had gone ahead through two goals either side of half-time, but a sublime Benjamin Pavard equaliser set the scene for Kylian Mbappe's heroics in France's eventual 4-3 victory.

It was the only real scare Didier Deschamps' side would receive in Russia as they went on to overcome Uruguay, Belgium and Croatia to lift the trophy for the second time.

Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris said surviving the emotional rollercoaster of their first knockout assignment galvanised the group.

"We got the best of Argentina… of Messi's Argentina," Lloris told Omnisport.

"It made us realise we have the potential to go through. Every game was difficult, but we did really well.

"We could feel a very strong team ready for the challenges ahead. We faced challenges after challenges following that game until the final victory.

"Every game was difficult, but we did really well."

Paris Saint-Germain sensation Mbappe would strike again in the 4-2 final triumph over Croatia as a second-half gaffe from Lloris proved inconsequential.

