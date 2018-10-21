×
BREAKING NEWS: Messi out of Clasico with fractured arm

Omnisport
NEWS
News
225   //    21 Oct 2018, 03:04 IST
Lionel Messi - cropped
Lionel Messi lies on the floor after injuring his right arm against Sevilla

Lionel Messi has fractured his arm and will be unavailable for next weekend's Clasico against Real Madrid, Barcelona have confirmed.

The Argentina attacker suffered the injury in the first-half of Saturday's 4-2 victory over Sevilla at Camp Nou, Messi having set up Philippe Coutinho and scored himself to establish a two-goal lead inside the first 12 minutes.

But Messi then landed heavily on his right arm and was in obvious discomfort, although Barcelona's medical team initially attempted to patch him up by dressing the injury.

Messi was unable to play on though and Barcelona confirmed shortly after full-time that tests have revealed a "fracture of the radial bone in his right arm".

The club's brief medical statement said Messi will miss around three weeks, ruling him out of Wednesday's Champions League meeting with Inter.

Messi will also be out for next Sunday's Clasico clash with Madrid but he could return in time to face Real Betis in LaLiga on November 11.

