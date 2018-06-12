Deschamps defends France goalkeeper Lloris after errors

Didier Deschamps backed France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to bounce back after errors against Italy and USA in recent friendlies.

France captain Hugo Lloris

France head coach Didier Deschamps has defended Hugo Lloris after a mixed season for club and country.

Les Bleus warmed up for the World Cup in Russia with home friendlies against Italy and the United States, but the Tottenham goalkeeper made errors in both games, leading some to question his starting place in the team.

Lloris parried Mario Balotelli's free-kick as Leonardo Bonucci scored in Nice, before allowing Julian Green's shot to beat him at the near post in Lyon, but Deschamps stood by the 31-year-old who has been capped 98 times by France.

"I won't comment on these criticisms. Hugo and I have spoken, we've gone back over his games and we've analysed them, it's a tough, ungrateful job," he said.

"In Nice, his view was obstructed, it was a quick shot and he had little time to move his hands. He could have done better with the one against the United States, but I repeat the goalkeeper can be blamed when people believe he is responsible.

"It's very specific to goalkeepers. But Hugo has experience; he's seen it all before, this can happen any time. Better for it to happen now than during the competition."

France begin their World Cup on Saturday when they play Australia in Group C, before games against Peru and Denmark.