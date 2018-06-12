Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Deschamps defends France goalkeeper Lloris after errors

Didier Deschamps backed France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to bounce back after errors against Italy and USA in recent friendlies.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 12 Jun 2018, 09:33 IST
836
HugoLloris-cropped
France captain Hugo Lloris

France head coach Didier Deschamps has defended Hugo Lloris after a mixed season for club and country.

Les Bleus warmed up for the World Cup in Russia with home friendlies against Italy and the United States, but the Tottenham goalkeeper made errors in both games, leading some to question his starting place in the team.

Lloris parried Mario Balotelli's free-kick as Leonardo Bonucci scored in Nice, before allowing Julian Green's shot to beat him at the near post in Lyon, but Deschamps stood by the 31-year-old who has been capped 98 times by France.

"I won't comment on these criticisms. Hugo and I have spoken, we've gone back over his games and we've analysed them, it's a tough, ungrateful job," he said.

"In Nice, his view was obstructed, it was a quick shot and he had little time to move his hands. He could have done better with the one against the United States, but I repeat the goalkeeper can be blamed when people believe he is responsible.

"It's very specific to goalkeepers. But Hugo has experience; he's seen it all before, this can happen any time. Better for it to happen now than during the competition."

France begin their World Cup on Saturday when they play Australia in Group C, before games against Peru and Denmark.

France lacked 'juice' against USA, says Deschamps
RELATED STORY
Sloppy France equalizes late in 1-1 draw with US
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP: Time for Deschamps' talented France to win trophy
RELATED STORY
Deschamps defends Pogba after supporters whistle France star
RELATED STORY
Deschamps satisfied with France as Mbappe shrugs off record
RELATED STORY
Pochettino defends Lloris amid criticism of Tottenham form
RELATED STORY
Pogba gets no special treatment from Deschamps
RELATED STORY
France were taught a lesson in aggression by Colombia,...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 keys to success for France
RELATED STORY
Ben Yedder earns maiden France selection after Old...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT SEN KOR
2 - 0
FIFA World Cup 2018
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us