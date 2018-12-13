×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Emery: Arsenal could sign defender in January

Omnisport
NEWS
News
192   //    13 Dec 2018, 08:20 IST
UnaiEmery-cropped
Arsenal head coach Unai Emery

Arsenal could be forced to sign a centre-back in the January transfer window amid the club's defensive shortage, head coach Unai Emery admitted.

Emery's options in defence are limited after Arsenal centre-back Rob Holding suffered a season-ending knee injury last week, while veteran Laurent Koscielny is only set to make his first appearance since May in the Europa League against Qarabag on Thursday.

Key duo Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi are suspended for Sunday's trip to Premier League strugglers Southampton, and Konstantinos Mavropanos has not played all season due to a groin injury.

Discussing the potential need for reinforcements, Emery told reporters: "If we can take one player to help us at centre-back, I think it's a good option. But a transfer is not easy."

Koscielny will make his long-awaited return in the Europa League after a ruptured Achilles robbed him of a place in France's World Cup-winning campaign.

An accumulation of yellow cards following the Premier League win over Huddersfield Town mean Sokratis and Mustafi are serving one-game suspensions, while Holding could be out for up to nine months due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament sustained against Manchester United.

Arsenal – amid a 21-match unbeaten streak in all competitions – have already qualified for the next round of the Europa League and sit fifth in the Premier League.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19 Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Emery confirms Koscielny to play against Qarabag
RELATED STORY
Gazidis leaves Arsenal in good shape, insists Emery
RELATED STORY
Emery calm over title talk after another Arsenal win
RELATED STORY
Emery excited for Nelson's Arsenal return
RELATED STORY
Koscielny closing in on Arsenal return
RELATED STORY
Welbeck hospitalised after 'serious' ankle injury, Emery...
RELATED STORY
Europa League very important for three-time winner Emery
RELATED STORY
Emery confirms Welbeck fractured ankle
RELATED STORY
Emery promises more chances for frustrated Leno
RELATED STORY
Leno in line for Arsenal chance in Europa League
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Europa League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 6
Today REN AST 11:25 PM Rennes vs Astana
Today DYN JAB 11:25 PM Dynamo Kyiv vs Jablonec
Today BES MAL 11:25 PM Beşiktaş vs Malmö FF
Today GEN SAR 11:25 PM Genk vs Sarpsborg 08
Today VIL SPA 11:25 PM Villarreal vs Spartak Moskva
Today RAP RAN 11:25 PM Rapid Wien vs Rangers
Today PAO BAT 11:25 PM PAOK vs BATE
Today VID CHE 11:25 PM Vidi vs Chelsea
Today SEV KRA 11:25 PM Sevilla vs Krasnodar
Today AKH STA 11:25 PM Akhisarspor vs Standard Liège
Today OLY APO 11:25 PM Olympique Marseille vs Apollon
Today LAZ EIN 11:25 PM Lazio vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Tomorrow SPO VOR 01:30 AM Sporting CP vs Vorskla
Tomorrow ARS QAR 01:30 AM Arsenal vs Qarabağ
Tomorrow KOB BOR 01:30 AM København vs Bordeaux
Tomorrow SLA ZEN 01:30 AM Slavia Praha vs Zenit
Tomorrow AEK BAY 01:30 AM AEK Larnaca vs Bayer Leverkusen
Tomorrow LUD ZUR 01:30 AM Ludogorets vs Zürich
Tomorrow F-D REA 01:30 AM F91 Dudelange vs Real Betis
Tomorrow OLY MIL 01:30 AM Olympiakos Piraeus vs Milan
Tomorrow SPA FEN 01:30 AM Spartak Trnava vs Fenerbahçe
Tomorrow DIN AND 01:30 AM Dinamo Zagreb vs Anderlecht
Tomorrow RB- ROS 01:30 AM RB Leipzig vs Rosenborg
Tomorrow CEL SAL 01:30 AM Celtic vs Salzburg
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us