Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Everton loanee Zouma not giving up on Chelsea career

Omnisport
NEWS
News
527   //    29 Aug 2018, 14:19 IST
Kurt Zouma - cropped
Defender Kurt Zouma

Kurt Zouma is confident his Chelsea career is not over despite being sent on another season-long loan to Everton.

The French defender, 23, signed for Chelsea in 2014 and had established himself as a regular in their team before suffering a serious knee injury in 2016.

He made just three Premier League starts in the following campaign and spent all of last season on loan with Stoke City before agreeing to join Everton for this term.

Zouma only signed a new six-year deal with his parent club in 2017 and is determined to force his way back into the Chelsea first team when he returns to Stamford Bridge.

"I will go back, yes," he told reporters.

"I have always believed in myself since I started playing football at 16. I have always wanted to show myself at Chelsea since I have been there.

"I know my injuries stopped me in the way I wanted to play but injuries are part of football and I want to show people I can come back and play there. That's why I need some game time at Everton here because they are a good team."

Zouma also revealed he was the one who had asked Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri for another loan spell away because he expected to have limited opportunities.

"The manager arrived late and we didn't know what was the plan of the club," he added.

"At Chelsea there were a lot of defenders. I knew I needed to play regularly so I didn't want to stay on the bench and wait for my chance after two or three months, so that's why I wanted to go.

"I spoke with the manager and he agreed with me. I knew at Chelsea they had five central defenders already. He plays with four at the back, so there are only two who play. I didn't want to wait and he completely agreed."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
BREAKING NEWS: Everton take Chelsea defender Zouma on loan
RELATED STORY
Chelsea loanee wants to return and fight for his place at...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Chelsea Loanee's of 2017/18 season
RELATED STORY
The amazing XI of players who went on loan this summer
RELATED STORY
5 players Chelsea should not sell this summer
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United open talks with Chelsea for...
RELATED STORY
6 Players Chelsea really need to sell 
RELATED STORY
2 starting XIs Chelsea could field in the Premier League...
RELATED STORY
5 Chelsea players who need a great pre-season to save...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer Round-Up: Blues close in on new boss and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
01 Sep LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
01 Sep BRI FUL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham
01 Sep CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
01 Sep CRY SOU 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Southampton
01 Sep EVE HUD 07:30 PM Everton vs Huddersfield Town
01 Sep WES WOL 07:30 PM West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
01 Sep MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
02 Sep CAR ARS 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Arsenal
02 Sep BUR MAN 08:30 PM Burnley vs Manchester United
02 Sep WAT TOT 08:30 PM Watford vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us