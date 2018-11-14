×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Fellaini gets the chop ahead of 31st birthday

Omnisport
NEWS
News
128   //    14 Nov 2018, 17:35 IST
marouanefellaini-cropped
Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has never had a problem standing out from his team-mates but at times that has been as much about his trademark hairstyle as his performances on the pitch.

But the Belgium international has opted to take the focus away from his locks and onto his feet by treating himself to a drastic haircut ahead of his 31st birthday.

Fellaini has been Jose Mourinho's go-to man from the bench this season, but forcing his way into the starting line-up has been tough, something he will hope his streamlined look can change.

In a post on Instagram, Fellaini captioned photographs of his new style, saying simply: "New year, new look."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

New year, new look #birthdaytomorrow @mitchells_coiffure

A post shared by Marouane Fellaini (@fellaini) on

Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Fellaini made the difference for United – Allegri
RELATED STORY
Lukaku in, Fellaini out of Belgium squad
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Manchester Derbies of the Premier League Era
RELATED STORY
Why Marouane Fellaini is Jose Mourinho's most crucial...
RELATED STORY
5 Footballers who followed their managers after they...
RELATED STORY
Rested Fellaini should be fit for Manchester United, says...
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho: The Pantomime villain in football
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Fellaini was caught sending messages...
RELATED STORY
Manchester Derby: 3 things we expect to see
RELATED STORY
Eric Cantona: Legacy of a King
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us