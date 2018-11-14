Fellaini gets the chop ahead of 31st birthday

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has never had a problem standing out from his team-mates but at times that has been as much about his trademark hairstyle as his performances on the pitch.

But the Belgium international has opted to take the focus away from his locks and onto his feet by treating himself to a drastic haircut ahead of his 31st birthday.

Fellaini has been Jose Mourinho's go-to man from the bench this season, but forcing his way into the starting line-up has been tough, something he will hope his streamlined look can change.

In a post on Instagram, Fellaini captioned photographs of his new style, saying simply: "New year, new look."