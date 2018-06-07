Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Firmino: Ramos is an idiot, Alisson would be great at Liverpool

Sergio Ramos' comments on his role in Real Madrid's Champions League defeat of Liverpool has drawn the short shrift from Roberto Firmino.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 07 Jun 2018, 04:20 IST
1.07K
RobertoFirmino - cropped
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino has branded Sergio Ramos an "idiot" after the Real Madrid captain continued to revel in last month's 3-1 Champions League final win over Liverpool.

Gareth Bale came off the bench to net a remarkable overhead kick and complete his brace to stand as Madrid's hero in a third consecutive European title win in Kiev.

In the eyes of Liverpool supporters, Ramos was unquestionably the villain of the piece after he tangled with Mohamed Salah in the first half, leaving the Egyptian superstar with a shoulder injury that saw him substituted.

That challenge resulted in an online petition for UEFA and FIFA to take action against the Spain defender, which passed 500,000 signatures.

Ramos has also been accused of deliberately elbowing Loris Karius shortly before the first of his two game-changing mistakes – an incident that is believed to have caused the Liverpool goalkeeper to suffer concussion.

"I am only missing Roberto Firmino saying he got a cold because a drop of my sweat landed on him," the 32-year-old told Spanish newspaper AS.

Such a mocking tone has not gone down well with Firmino.

"I prefer not to make any comments," he said in a news conference at Brazil's pre-World Cup training camp in London.

"I think he has a view because he was the champion but I thought he was an idiot for what he said, but that's okay."

Karius' final woes have prompted widespread speculation Liverpool will seek a new goalkeeper, with Firmino's international team-mate Alisson one of the leading names on the market after a stellar season with Roma.

"Sometimes I talk to him about it and have a joke with him, saying 'you should come to Liverpool'," Firmino said.

"His agent is sorting his future but it wouldn't be a bad thing to have him here at Liverpool."

 

Premier League 2017-18 Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
Alisson loves Roma and we haven't discussed Liverpool...
RELATED STORY
Did I give Firmino a cold, too? – Ramos mocks reaction to...
RELATED STORY
Salah, Mane, Firmino trio could blow Madrid away, says...
RELATED STORY
Klopp: I would be biggest idiot if Karius wasn't good
RELATED STORY
Reported Liverpool target Alisson offers Karius moral...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool transfer news: Premier League giants enter race...
RELATED STORY
Fabinho hopes Firmino helps him adapt at Liverpool
RELATED STORY
5 players Liverpool should never have sold
RELATED STORY
Manchester City to make a £75 million bid for Isco,...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United want Umtiti and Sandro, Salah's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018