Hoddle still in serious condition after heart attack

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle

Glenn Hoddle remains in a "serious condition" after suffering a heart attack, a spokesperson for the former England manager has confirmed in a widely circulated statement.

Hoddle collapsed while working at BT Sport on Saturday and was taken to hospital, where he is "responding well to treatment" on the day after his 61st birthday.

BT cancelled its usual afternoon schedule after the incident and Hoddle's spokesperson praised BT staff for their prompt action immediately after the Tottenham great fell ill.

"Glenn remains in a serious condition in hospital after suffering a heart attack yesterday," the statement read – confirming the nature of Hoddle's condition for the first time. "He continues to respond well to treatment

"The family are grateful to everyone in the football family - and beyond - that have sent kind messages of support, they are very much appreciated.

"In particular, Glenn and his family would like to publicly thank the BT Sport staff that treated him immediately on set following his collapse.

"Glenn is now in the care of the professional NHS medical services, who have also been exemplary in helping him and the family during the last 24 hours.

"Doctors have advised the most important thing for Glenn is time to rest. Therefore, his family have reiterated the request for their privacy to be respected during this period."

A fans' favourite at Tottenham, where he played for the majority of a celebrated playing career before later becoming manager in 2001, Hoddle was capped 53 times by England and scored eight international goals.

The stylish midfielder also represented Monaco under Arsene Wenger before operating as player/manager at Swindon Town and Chelsea.

Hoddle's work at Stamford Bridge saw him appointed as Terry Venables' successor with England and he led a Three Lions side featuring David Beckham and Michael Owen to the last 16 of the 1998 World Cup.

He followed his Spurs tenure with a spell in charge of Wolves before moving into punditry.