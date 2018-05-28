Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    I know what I've achieved - Bale not worried about plaudits as he looks to the future

    After scoring two goals in Real Madrid's Champions League final win over Liverpool, Gareth Bale believes he can still get even better.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 28 May 2018, 03:00 IST
    293
    bale - cropped
    Real Madrid's Gareth Bale.

    Gareth Bale appeared to agree with the suggestion he is underappreciated as a player after scoring twice in Real Madrid’s 3-1 Champions League final victory over Liverpool.

    Bale was left out of Zinedine Zidane’s starting XI for the match in Kiev, only to come off the bench with the game tied at 1-1 and clinch a third consecutive European title for his side.

    His first – a perfectly executed bicycle kick – will go down as one of the greatest goals in Champions League final history, while his second from distance was helped by the indecision of goalkeeper Loris Karius, who had also been at fault for Karim Benzema's opener.

    Cristiano Ronaldo stole some of the headlines with his surprise indication that he could leave Madrid before next season, but Bale also spent a significant portion of his post-match media duties discussing his own future.

    The Wales international said repeatedly he feels he should be starting every game and, if that is not guaranteed, will sit down with his agent to discuss his options.

    And it was put to Bale that he has not been given the credit he deserves during a five-year stay in Madrid that has seen him win the Champions League on four occasions, as well as LaLiga in 2016-17.

    After pausing briefly to consider his response, Bale did not disagree with the statement.

    "It doesn't bother me whether or not [I do], to be honest," he replied. "I know what I do, what I'm capable of and what I've achieved."

    Now 28, and after being hampered by injuries in recent seasons, Bale knows the career of a professional footballer is too short for someone of his quality to spend prolonged periods out of the first team.

    And the ex-Tottenham man, who has been linked with Bayern Munich and Manchester United, believes he can get even better after putting his fitness issues behind him.

    "I got over my ankle injury around Christmas. It took a good year after surgery to fully recover," he added.

    "I feel like I’m getting stronger and I feel like I’m getting better.

    "I feel that there is a lot more to give from me. That's why I feel I should be playing week in, week out and that’s what I need to be doing."

    Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
    Zidane understands Bale frustration
    RELATED STORY
    I shouldn't have done it – Ronaldo accepts future...
    RELATED STORY
    Bale makes emphatic point after Champions League omission
    RELATED STORY
    Twitter reacts to Gareth Bale's stunning goal against...
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League final player ratings: Bale stars as...
    RELATED STORY
    10 times Football Manager predicted the future
    RELATED STORY
    Bale, Karius send Twitter into overdrive in action-packed...
    RELATED STORY
    Casemiro: I bet Ronaldo stays at Madrid
    RELATED STORY
    5 times Cristiano Ronaldo showed that he is petulant
    RELATED STORY
    Win as a team, lose as a team - Liverpool captain...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    FT CAM BUR
    0 - 1
    02 Jun FRA ITA 12:30 AM
    02 Jun TUN TUR 01:30 AM
    02 Jun ALG CAP 02:30 AM
    02 Jun NIG UGA 05:30 AM
    02 Jun NIG UGA 05:30 AM
    02 Jun ALB UKR 05:30 AM
    02 Jun ENG NIG 09:45 PM
    02 Jun SWE DEN 11:15 PM
    02 Jun MON SLO 11:45 PM
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018