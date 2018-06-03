Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Messi is tougher to defend than Ronaldo - Mustafi

Shkodran Mustafi has waded into the eternal Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo debate, siding with the Barcelona star.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 03 Jun 2018, 18:29 IST
3.89K
LionelMessi-cropped
Argentina superstar Lionel Messi

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has explained why he thinks Lionel Messi is a tougher opponent than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Barcelona superstar Messi enjoyed another scintillating season, plundering 45 goals in all competitions in 2017-18, and geared up for the World Cup with a hat-trick in Argentina's 4-0 win over Haiti on Wednesday.

Mustafi came up against the Rosario-born forward during his time at Valencia and highlighted why he perceives him as a trickier adversary than Real Madrid icon and Ballon d'Or holder Ronaldo.

"Lionel Messi was my hardest opponent," he told Bild.

"I played him three times with Valencia. You cannot predict him, he is small and very quick, changes his direction quite often.

"When he runs towards three opponents you can nearly be sure that he will break through.

"Ronaldo is more of a striker in the box.

"Messi can also play good passes and make his team-mates stronger. For me, he is the best player in the world."

Mustafi also hailed the unpredictable nature of the Premier League in comparison to the Bundesliga and LaLiga.

"The Premier League is very exciting," he added.

"Every year, a different team can win the league and there is at least one top game every weekend.

"In Spain, there are only three teams. In Germany, Bayern [Munich] play their own league. Besides that, everyone can beat everyone."

Premier League 2017-18 Arsenal Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football
Wenger: Signing Ronaldo would have changed Arsenal history
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 2000-2010: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
'Incredible' Salah is like Messi, says Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
7 world class players who rejected Barcelona
RELATED STORY
20 adorable pictures of footballers with their children
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why we hate the international break
RELATED STORY
10 things you didn't know about Arsenal sensation Mesut Ozil
RELATED STORY
10 best footballers to follow on Instagram
RELATED STORY
11 of the greatest wingers of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018