×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Morgan: USA World Cup triumph motivates me, not golden boot

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    01 Jul 2019, 00:32 IST
Alex Morgan - cropped
Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan is not troubled by her four-game goal drought because the United States winning the Women's World Cup is a bigger priority to her than the Golden Boot.

The 29-year-old laid down an early marker to finish as the tournament's top scorer with a five-goal haul in USA's 13-0 mauling of Thailand in their first group game.

However, since then she has failed to find the target, not that USA have missed a beat thanks to back-to-back braces from Megan Rapinoe, which ensured Jill Ellis' team progressed to Tuesday's semi-final with England in Lyon.

Morgan, Rapinoe, Lionesses forward Ellen White and Australia's Sam Kerr are all leading the Golden Boot race with five goals each yet the former insists she would sacrifice winning the individual prize for collective glory. 

"I would love someone on our team to win the Golden Boot, it would be a great accolade, but that's not my goal, my goal is to help this team win a World Cup," Morgan told a news conference on Sunday.

"As long as the goals continue to come then I'm happy. That's not goals continuing to come from me, that's this team.

"Right now Megan Rapinoe has put the team on her back from Spain [in the last 16] to France [in the quarter-finals] and it's going to take players like that and individuals each game to step up and help carry this team.

"Pinoe has done that in great fashion last two games."

Advertisement
African Cup of Nations 2019: Top 5 contenders for the Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
Morgan: Every goal matters for USA
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup 2019: Alex Morgan and USA train ahead of Women's World Cup match against Thailand
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 players who will fight for the Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
FIFA Women's World Cup : Alex Morgan and USA train ahead of Spain last 16 clash
RELATED STORY
2018 World Cup: Top 3 dark horses to win the Golden Boot 
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup Results: USA thrash Thailand, Netherlands steal last-gasp win
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Top 5 contenders for the Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
Premier League 18-19: Predicting the Golden Boot race
RELATED STORY
USA include Krieger in World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
FT MAD NIG
2 - 0
 Madagascar vs Nigeria
68' ZIM CON
0 - 3
 Zimbabwe vs Congo DR
69' UGA EGY
0 - 2
 Uganda vs Egypt
Today NAM COT 09:30 PM Namibia vs Côte d'Ivoire
Today SOU MOR 09:30 PM South Africa vs Morocco
Tomorrow TAN ALG 12:30 AM Tanzania vs Algeria
Tomorrow KEN SEN 12:30 AM Kenya vs Senegal
Tomorrow GUI GHA 09:30 PM Guinea-Bissau vs Ghana
Tomorrow BEN CAM 09:30 PM Benin vs Cameroon
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us