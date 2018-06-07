Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Neymar to play vs. Austria; Fred injured in Brazil training

Neymar to play vs. Austria; Fred injured in Brazil training

Associated Press
NEWS
News 07 Jun 2018, 23:15 IST
157
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — While Neymar seems to be finishing his injury recovery and is set to play in Brazil's last pre-World Cup friendly at Austria on Sunday, midfielder Fred left Thursday's training in pain after a tackle.

Brazil coach Tite put Neymar in his main formation during training in London and removed midfielder Fernandinho from the starting lineup.

On Sunday, Neymar joined the team during the break against Croatia. He scored the first goal of the game after dribbling past two opponents and was more active than coach Tite expected at this stage of his recovery.

Neymar is returning from a foot injury that kept him out for three months.

Tite also kept winger Willian in the team, which suggests he will use midfielder Philippe Coutinho in a more central position in Vienna.

Midfielder Fred, who is also one of Tite's options for Fernandinho's spot, was forced out of the training after a tackle by Casemiro affected his right ankle.

The newly signed Manchester United player tried to remain on the pitch but couldn't. He was treated with ice on the sidelines.

"It is too early to say, we have to see how he develops in the next 24 hours," Brazilian football confederation physician Rodrigo Lasmar said of Fred's condition. "He started working out right after. Tomorrow we will know whether he will have to be further examined or not."

Brazil players have praised the intense training sessions but critics say Tite's hard-line approach could affect the future of his players in the World Cup.

Midfielder Renato Augusto has been sidelined since last week due to pain in his right knee.

Lasmar said Augusto could play on Sunday depending on how his recovery continues this week.

"Everyone wants to fight for a position, our trainings are very strong," left back Marcelo said.

Brazil has until a day before its World Cup opener against Switzerland on June 17 to replace injured players in its 23-man squad.

Brazil's two-week training camp in London ends on Friday, when the team travels to Austria for the friendly.

Neymar left out of main Brazil team at World Cup camp
RELATED STORY
Brazil fitness concerns grow before friendly against Croatia
RELATED STORY
Neymar returns to action for Brazil
RELATED STORY
Germany goalkeeper Neuer makes comeback against Austria
RELATED STORY
Tite lowers Neymar expectations after match-winning...
RELATED STORY
Brazil fans relieved after Neymar's return before World Cup
RELATED STORY
Russia slumps to 1-0 defeat in Austria for 3rd straight loss
RELATED STORY
Neymar makes spectacular return as Brazil beats Croatia 2-0
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 shocking exclusions from the 23-man squads
RELATED STORY
Hummels and Muller to sit out Germany friendly as Low...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
FT IND NEW
1 - 2
International Friendlies 2018
FT KOR BOL
0 - 0
Tomorrow EST MOR 09:30 PM
Tomorrow SER BOL 09:30 PM
Tomorrow SWE PER 10:45 PM
Tomorrow DEN MEX 11:30 PM
PP ISR ARG
10 Jun TUN SPA 12:15 AM
10 Jun FRA UNI 12:30 AM
10 Jun AUS BRA 07:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us