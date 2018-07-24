NFL training camp 2018: AFC East preview

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

In a division long since by Bill Belichick and the Patriots, a sweep of offseason changes could finally bring competing teams within reach of New England.

Tom Brady remains a near-unstoppable force, as evidenced by his 500-yard performance in a losing effort in Super Bowl LII, but there is talk the 40-year-old could finally be nearing retirement.

That may open the door for a new power in the division but for now it's tough to envision anything other than another division crown for New England.

Here's the outlook for the AFC East:

Team on the rise

Dolphins

Miami ended their playoff drought in 2016 before a down year in 2017 after an ill-advised one-year gamble on Jay Cutler. However, Ryan Tannehill is set to return to a much different — and considerably improved — offense after an injury suffered last offseason kept him off the field in 2017 and the Dolphins appear to be the team best placed to challenge New England's dominance.

Team on the decline

Jets

New York addressed their biggest issue by drafting quarterback Sam Darnold yet the talent around him at running back and receiver is mediocre. A strong foundation is forming on defense but it will take some time for the Jets' rebuild to pay dividends.

Rookies to watch

Sam Darnold, QB, Jets

Darnold was selected with the third overall pick by a Jets squad in desperate need of a franchise quarterback. The former USC standout has a shot at the starting role right off the bat if he can beat out Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater after impressing onlookers at minicamp.

Sony Michel, RB, Patriots

Michel was projected to be the second ball carrier off the board at the draft, but concerns with the wear and tear on his body caused his stock to drop. Still, that did not stop New England from snagging him with a late first-round pick. Despite the injuries, Michel missed just two games over his last three seasons in college and his average of 7.87 yards per carry ranked seventh in the nation and first in the SEC in 2017.

Josh Allen, QB, Bills

The Wyoming product has garnered rave reviews since being selected seventh overall by Buffalo in April and hasn't been ruled out as a potential starter by Bills general manager Brandon Beane. Aside from staying focused on the field, however, Allen will also have to be wary of his actions off the field after a number of racially insensitive tweets surfaced just before the draft.

Player on the spot

Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Jets

Bridgewater was set to be the franchise quarterback for the Vikings, but a brutal knee injury during the 2016 preseason derailed him for a year and half. He was able to suit up for the Vikings in 2017 but barely saw any action after Case Keenum established himself as the starter.

Now Bridgewater is the backup to McCown, who has been the ultimate journeyman. McCown, 39, has been a backup most of his career and is coming off a broken hand suffered late last season, so Bridgewater earning the starting job would not be a huge surprise if he can regain his pre-injury form.

Key injuries

Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots

Edelman's regular-season debut last year was put on hold after he suffered a torn ACL in the preseason. Although he's shown progress with his rehab in the months since getting hurt, his anticipated return will have to wait until Week 5 after his four-game suspension for using performance-enhancers was upheld.

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Dolphins

Tannehill has made progress in his recovery from the knee injury that kept him sidelined in 2017 and, though there's no definitive timetable for his return, Dolphins coach Adam Gase has already said the starting job this year is his.

Josh McCown, QB, Jets

McCown underwent season-ending surgery after breaking his hand in Week 14 last year, but that did not stop the Jets from re-signing him to a one-year deal in March. Despite his backup status, the veteran has been essential to the eight teams he has played for when healthy.