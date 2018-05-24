Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Pochettino signs new deal with Tottenham

    After speculation over his future at Tottenham, Mauricio Pochettino has signed a new contract that runs until 2023.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 24 May 2018, 20:59 IST
    196
    pochettino - Cropped
    Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino

    Mauricio Pochettino has pledged his long-term future to Tottenham by signing a new five-year contract with the Premier League club.

    Pochettino's future had been questioned after he suggested Spurs could move forward "with me or another" after another trophyless season in charge.

    But the former Argentina defender, who has steered Tottenham to top-four league finishes in each of the last three seasons, has confirmed he will lead the club into their new stadium for the 2018-19 campaign.

    Pochettino cited talks with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy as key to his decision to sign a new deal.

    "I am honoured to have signed a new long-term contract as we approach one of the most significant periods in the club's history and be the manager that will lead this team into our new world-class stadium," he said.

    "This is just one of the factors that makes this one of the most exciting jobs in world football and we are already making plans to ensure we continue to build on the great work that everyone has contributed to over the past four years.

    "Daniel and I have spoken at length about our aspirations for this football club. We both share the same philosophies to achieve long-term, sustainable success.

    "This is a special club - we always strive to be creative in the way we work both on and off the pitch and will continue to stick to our principles in order to achieve the success this club deserves."

    In addition to Pochettino, coaching staff Jesus Perez, Miguel D'Agostino and Toni Jimenez have also agreed fresh terms with Tottenham.

    Levy believes Spurs' future looks bright as he continues an "extraordinary journey" working alongside Pochettino, who arrived from Southampton in May 2014.

    "I am delighted that we have agreed a new, extended contract with Mauricio," Tottenham's chairman said.

    "We have been on an extraordinary journey and the times ahead look even more exciting as the club enters the next phase in its history.

    "Mauricio has fostered an incredible spirit in the team and has embraced a style of play our fans have loved watching. I know they will welcome this commitment by Mauricio."

    Premier League 2017-18
