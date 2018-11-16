×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Rakitic has 'enormous respect' for England ahead of Nations League decider

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    16 Nov 2018, 21:00 IST
Jordan Pickford and Ivan Rakitic
Jordan Pickford and Ivan Rakitic during the World Cup semi-final

Ivan Rakitic says he has "enormous respect" for England ahead of their World Cup semi-final rematch in the Nations League.

Croatia came out on top at Russia 2018 after downing England in extra-time, although Zlatko Dalic's side then lost to France in the final.

England and Croatia played out a goalless draw earlier in their Nations League group but relegation and a place in the tournament's finals are on the line at Wembley on Sunday.

A draw would send Spain through while defeat for either side means relegation to League B, with the victors heading into the inaugural competition's end-of-season finals.

Respect was a hot topic between the sides around the World Cup semi with Croatia complaining England had taken victory for granted, but Rakitic knows what to expect when his side face the Three Lions again.

"My respect for them is enormous and it is not a coincidence that they have since been capable of going on and beaten Spain in Spain," the Barcelona midfielder told UK newspapers. "That performance did not come from a couple of weeks before the game, it goes back to the World Cup.

"It's not that the tournament opened up for England. It was one of the strongest and most competitive World Cups, with very few games that ended with an easy victory for anyone. Certainly nobody had us down as finalists when the tournament started."

The full-time whistle was followed by scenes of delirium as Croatia celebrated reaching their first World Cup final.

"It was just a moment of complete madness for us. I don't know which player it was who said that we lacked respect because we did not shake hands at the end, but you have to understand this is a moment when we have got Croatia into a World Cup final." Rakitic added. 

"I don't know how many inhabitants London has – eight million or so – well that's almost double Croatia's population. So it's not that we wanted to show any disrespect to England but it is just in that moment all Croatians wanted to embrace all other Croatians! You felt like you wanted to go to all the continents of the world and hug another Croatian."

Croatia successfully stifled England in the semi-final and Rakitic gave an insight into how Dalic's men approached targeting John Stones during the match.

"The most important thing for us was not to let them play out [from defence] comfortably," he added. "We knew that Stones was their most important player in terms of playing out. We had analysed him a lot.

"Whenever there is a line of three central defenders, the one in the middle is the focal point. He is the one that comes out and looks to draw the centre-forward in so he can then release someone else.

"We also knew that Stones, after various years with Pep Guardiola, knew how to do that job very well. At Barca there are plays that are rehearsed and trained and I could see that England also had those plays very well-worked.

"A lot of people said we wouldn't be able to take another extra-time but we played our best extra-time of the tournament. With a little bit of luck we got the second goal with a headed clearance that falls right to Mario Mandzukic."

Omnisport
NEWS
England can compete with Modric, Rakitic – Barkley
RELATED STORY
2018-19 UEFA Nations League: Croatia v Spain, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018-19: Croatia v England: Preview
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: 5 games worth watching
RELATED STORY
Nations League piquing interest, reaches final qualifiers
RELATED STORY
Croatia 0-0 England: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
3 new faces in the England squad for the UEFA Nations...
RELATED STORY
Dalic: English press didn't respect Croatia at World Cup
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: 3 reasons for Spain's 2-1 defeat of...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: 5 things we learnt from Croatia vs...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Tomorrow NET FRA 01:15 AM Netherlands vs France
Tomorrow CYP BUL 01:15 AM Cyprus vs Bulgaria
Tomorrow SLO NOR 01:15 AM Slovenia vs Norway
Tomorrow WAL DEN 01:15 AM Wales vs Denmark
Tomorrow SLO UKR 01:15 AM Slovakia vs Ukraine
Tomorrow SER MON 07:30 PM Serbia vs Montenegro
Tomorrow AZE FAR 10:30 PM Azerbaijan vs Faroe Islands
Tomorrow MAL KOS 10:30 PM Malta vs Kosovo
African Cup of Nations
18 Nov RWA CEN 07:00 PM Rwanda vs Central African Republic
International Friendlies 2018
Tomorrow JOR IND 10:30 PM Jordan vs India
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us