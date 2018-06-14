Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Rubiales: There's no mutiny after Spain's Lopetegui sacking

Despite the sacking of coach Julen Lopetegui, Spain's players are focused and eyeing success according to Luis Rubiales.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 14 Jun 2018, 06:00 IST
46
Spain - Cropped
Spain

Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales insisted there was "no mutiny" from the players after the sacking of Julen Lopetegui.

Lopetegui was stunningly sacked as Spain coach on Wednesday, just a day before the beginning of the World Cup.

It came just a day after it was revealed Lopetegui was taking over as Real Madrid boss, news Rubiales says he only found out minutes before the announcement.

Amid reports the players had pleaded for Lopetegui to remain in charge, Rubiales insisted the squad were happy ahead of the showpiece tournament.

"I have listened to everyone, but the decision is mine," he told El Partidazo de COPE.

"The players are completely determined to make a great World Cup. There is no mutiny, the players are doing very well."

Real Madrid great Fernando Hierro will lead Spain – who face Portugal, Iran and Morocco in Group B – at the World Cup.

Rubiales said the appointment of the 50-year-old had been well received by the players.

"The players have welcomed Hierro and have told me they will be with him to the death, with [Sergio] Ramos very well, acting as captain," he said.

Spain begin their campaign with a clash against Portugal in Sochi on Friday.

Unbeaten and goal-hungry – have Spain made a mistake...
RELATED STORY
Spain replaces fired Lopetegui with Hierro for World Cup
RELATED STORY
Spain still among World Cup favourites after Lopetegui...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Why Lopetegui's sack makes sense but is...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter erupts as Spain sack manager...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Lopetegui sacked by Spain on eve of World Cup
RELATED STORY
Spain's Lopetegui to coach Real Madrid after World Cup
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Fernando Hierro replaces Julen...
RELATED STORY
Spain sack Lopetegui and other World Cup implosions
RELATED STORY
Spain need spirit of 2008 to survive Lopetegui chaos
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
FIFA World Cup 2018
Today RUS SAU 08:30 PM
Tomorrow EGY URU 05:30 PM
Tomorrow MOR IRA 08:30 PM
Tomorrow POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us