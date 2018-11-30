×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Rummenigge has Christmas wish for Bayern boss Kovac

Omnisport
NEWS
News
33   //    30 Nov 2018, 15:53 IST
NikoKovac - cropped
Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac

Karl Heinz-Rummenigge would like Niko Kovac to still be Bayern Munich head coach by Christmas 2020.

Kovac's efforts since succeeding Jupp Heynckes at the Allianz Arena this season have led to suggestions he might not be around for this year's festivities.

Bayern travel to Werder Bremen on Saturday, nine points behind Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund in fifth, meaning the resounding 5-1 Champions League win over Benfica in midweek was usefully timed.

"The wish of all of us at Bayern is that we work together with Niko Kovac for a long time," Rummenigge told AZ, joining president Uli Hoeness and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic in issuing votes of confidence for Kovac in recent days.

"I wish that he will be our coach not only on Christmas Eve 2018, but also on Christmas Eve 2019 and 2020.

"He knows Bayern Munich. He is an extreme character - in a positive sense. He is a person I like.

"I see a coach who is fighting, who is willing to change a few things, and he also has to change a few things."

Nevertheless, Rummenigge cautioned that domestic results must improve, with Bayern winless in three Bundesliga outings this month.

He added: "We are all ready to give this opportunity to Niko Kovac, but of course the results have to be right at the end of the day and fifth place is not the place to finish at the end of the season."

Omnisport
NEWS
Bayern Munich boss Kovac planning for Boateng stay
RELATED STORY
Bayern boss Kovac quashes James Rodriguez rift talk
RELATED STORY
Kovac eyes small steps as Bayern receive fitness boost
RELATED STORY
Bayern will not sell Lewandowski, even for €150m –...
RELATED STORY
Mood is positive at Bayern, insists under-pressure Kovac
RELATED STORY
Thiago in a lot of pain, confirms Bayern boss Kovac
RELATED STORY
Kovac relieved by Bayern's timely victory
RELATED STORY
Kovac condemns criticism of Leverkusen boss Herrlich
RELATED STORY
Bayern haven't considered replacing Kovac – Salihamidzic
RELATED STORY
Bayern no longer talking about 7th straight Bundesliga title
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us