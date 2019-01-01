×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Salah, Mane, Aubameyang compete for African award

Associated Press
NEWS
News
44   //    01 Jan 2019, 21:01 IST
AP Image

CAIRO (AP) — Liverpool forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, are the three finalists for the African player of the year award in a repeat of last year's shortlist.

The winner will be announced on Jan. 8 in Dakar, Senegal.

The Confederation of African Football announced the finalists on Tuesday from an original list of 34 players.

Egyptian international Salah is the current holder of the award after his goals played a large part in helping Liverpool reach the Champions League final in 2018. Mane of Senegal finished ahead last time of Aubameyang, who was then with Borussia Dortmund.

This is the fifth straight nomination for Aubameyang, who won in 2015.

After a slow start to the season following the World Cup, Salah is hitting top form for Liverpool. He scored the winner against Napoli in December to send Liverpool through to the last 16 of the Champions League at the Italian club's expense.

Salah has also found his scoring touch again in the Premier League, where he is challenging Aubameyang and Tottenham's Harry Kane at the top of the scoring charts.

Mane, who was third in 2016, is looking to becoming the first Senegalese winner of the trophy since forward El Hadji Diouf took the 2002 award.

Associated Press
NEWS
Salah, Mane & Aubameyang finalists for CAF Player of the...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool trio Keita, Mane and Salah on CAF shortlist for...
RELATED STORY
Salah on list of nominees for African player of year
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: Mohamed Salah named African Footballer of...
RELATED STORY
5 Records held by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah
RELATED STORY
2018 - Best player of the year for each Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Salah headlines CAF Player of the Year shortlist as...
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk lauds 'scary' Liverpool trio Salah, Firmino and...
RELATED STORY
Stats show Aubameyang barely involved as Liverpool thrash...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Arsenal preview - 3 prime points
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us