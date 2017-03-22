Sidibe wants first-team guarantees before even considering Monaco exit

Clubs keen on acquiring the services of Djibril Sidibe must be prepared to guarantee him a first-team football if he is to leave Monaco.

by Omnisport News 22 Mar 2017, 19:13 IST

Djibril Sidibe has warned any potential suitors he will not even consider leaving Monaco if he cannot be guaranteed regular first-team football.

The French full-back has been a revelation at Stade Louis II this season as Monaco have taken Ligue 1 and the Champions League by storm.

Sidibe has played 24 of their 30 league matches to help them open up a three-point lead at the summit, while being an ever-present in their run to the last eight of Europe's elite club competition.

His performances under Leonardo Jardim have seen Sidibe linked with a host of clubs across Europe, most notably in the Premier League with Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea all rumoured to be interested.

It is not the first time he has been tracked by an English club after turning down Arsenal's advances before the season, opting to leave Lille for Monaco instead.

And he remains happy in the principality with no intention of leaving to become a squad player elsewhere.

"Every player wants to play against the best in the best leagues," he told RMC.

"Today, I'm lucky to play with Monaco in a good team. We're in the Champions League, we're scoring lots of goals and we're still capable of winning every competition.

"The risk is to go to a big club is be a substitute, to go backwards, to be loaned out ... it's always complicated. My criteria is playing time.

"Having said that, if a club that I can't turn down wants me and can guarantee me playing time I would have to think about it.

"But for now, I am very happy at Monaco. I would like to settle into my position and become one of the best in the world."

Monaco's exploits in the Champions League have seen them progress at the expense of Villarreal, CSKA Moscow, Tottenham and City.

Next up are Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals and Sidibe believes they can add Thomas Tuchel's side to that list.

He added: "We're taking it step by step. But it's certain we talk about it [the possibility of winning]. There is a percentage, even if it's small, but why not?

"It's certain that the extra-terrestrials like Barca [Barcelona], Real [Madrid] or Bayern [Munich] are a cut above.

"But it's going to be a great game [against Dortmund]. It's up to us to control our emotions to get a result there."