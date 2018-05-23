Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Hall of fame to redo soccer star Brandi Chastain plaque

    Associated Press
    NEWS
    News 23 May 2018, 02:37 IST
    AP Image

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A bronze plaque honoring soccer star Brandi Chastain got a red card Tuesday after a social media outcry over its unflattering portrayal of the athlete.

    The Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame in San Francisco said Tuesday it will redo the plaque, which was unveiled a day earlier and quickly panned by the public.

    Fans on Twitter compared the likeness to former President Jimmy Carter, actors Gary Busey and Mickey Rooney, baseball player Babe Ruth, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and movie character Mrs. Doubtfire, played by Robin Williams.

    Chastain is often remembered for ripping off her jersey in celebration of her game-winning penalty kick in the 1999 World Cup.

    Chastain attended the unveiling of her plaque at a San Francisco hotel Monday night and graciously commented, "It's not the most flattering. But it's nice," according to The Mercury News of San Jose.

    Hall of Fame president Kevin O'Brien told KTVU-TV that he spoke with Chastain on Tuesday and offered to redo the plaque if she sent in a new photograph of herself. She agreed and a new plaque will be made, O'Brien said.

    "It's expensive," he said. "But it's the right thing to do."

