×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Solskjaer: Man United's pre-season wins mean nothing

Omnisport
NEWS
News
206   //    02 Aug 2019, 09:48 IST
OleGunnarSolskjaer - Cropped
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted Manchester United's pre-season results meant nothing as they look ahead to their Premier League opener.

United have won all five of their friendlies ahead of the 2019-20 season, including victories over Inter and Tottenham.

But Solskjaer, whose team face AC Milan in the International Champions Cup on Saturday, said the results were irrelevant ahead of United's league opener against Chelsea at Old Trafford on August 11.

"We've been very pleased with it. It's been nice seeing the boys come back to pre-season in good shape," he told talkSPORT on Thursday.

"But then again, no points have been handed out, and it doesn't really matter when Chelsea come to Old Trafford on 11th August."

Solskjaer added: "We need to improve and we need to be better. The more we improve and the more we get better, the bigger the chance we can challenge for trophies at the end of the season.

"These boys have shown their capabilities. If we just stay level-headed, I can see us improving a lot."

Solskjaer helped the Premier League giants briefly turn their form around in 2018-19 after replacing Jose Mourinho at the helm in December.

Advertisement

However, United won just two of their final nine league games of the season, finishing sixth in the table.

Solskjaer, confirmed as permanent manager on a three-year deal in March, feels the difficult campaign eventually took its toll on his players.

"Football is an emotional game. It's always difficult when a new manager has to come in and the previous one loses his job, but the players handled it well over the summer and they've come back really fit and sharp," he said.

"I know how fine the margins are in football and how easily things can go from good to bad. It's a mental game, it's all in the head.

"We didn't handle the ups and the downs well enough, we know that. That would be down to mental tiredness because it was a draining season for everyone, but we'll be better this year."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
Advertisement
Manchester United: Is Solskjaer The Right Man For United?
RELATED STORY
Man Utd's Solskjaer demands round of applause for hard-working translator
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2019-20: Ranking the managers of the top 6 sides
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer concerned about Bailly injury as Man United beat Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer: I know who will take Man Utd to the next level
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Manchester United still have a lot of work to do in the transfer market
RELATED STORY
Premier League 19/20: Manchester United's ideal forward line for the upcoming season
RELATED STORY
2 forwards Manchester United could realistically sign if Romelu Lukaku Leaves
RELATED STORY
Man United still have transfer pulling power, says Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer the right man for Manchester United - Herrera
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us