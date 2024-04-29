Gary Neville names 3 signings Chelsea must make this summer to be competitive again

In light of Chelsea's underwhelming 2023-24 season, Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes improvements are required in three positions in the Blues squad to boost their performances in the upcoming campaign.

Chelsea are currently ninth on the Premier League table with 48 points from 33 matches. After losing the EFL Cup final against Liverpool, and the FA Cup semi-final to Manchester City, the Blues are set for another trophyless season.

On The Gary Neville Podcast, the pundit talked about the signings Chelsea should make in the summer transfer window. He said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

"Going back to it, if they can get those right three players in at the start of the season, the striker, the centre-back to replace Thiago [Silva] and the goalkeeper I think as well, those three positions come in and they have got to deal with the James-Chilwell thing because that’s a sort of a blow every single season."

The former English defender added:

"They have to cope with the idea that they are losing these two. I don’t know how they deal with that, but they could deal with it. They have to be positive about dealing with that. They probably think they have got the support players, [Malo] Gusto is a good right-back, whether they think [Marc] Cucurella can do the left-back job."

With the summer transfer window approaching, Chelsea have been linked with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. According to journalist Graeme Bailey, the Nigerian striker is their first-choice target for the number nine position at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are reportedly in talks with Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande, who is one of the most highly rated young defenders in Europe. 24-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper Bento has also been linked with the Blues.

Thiago Silva will leave Chelsea at the end of the 2023-24 season

On Monday, April 29, Thiago Silva announced that he will leave Chelsea at the end of the 2023-24 season after four years at Stamford Bridge. The Brazilian defender made the announcement via the club's official channels and said:

"'I think in everything I did here over the four years, I always gave my all. But, unfortunately, everything has a start, a middle and an end. That doesn’t mean that this is a definitive end. I hope to leave the door open so that in the near future I can return, albeit in another role here. But…it’s an indescribable love. I can only say thank you."

After joining the club on a free transfer in 2020, Silva made 151 appearances for the Blues, recording nine goals and three assists. Thiago Silva won the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup with Chelsea.

The Blues will face fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur next in the Premier League on Thursday, May 2, at Stamford Bridge.