Spalletti tells players to prove they've the bottle to play for Inter

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    20 May 2019, 04:06 IST
inter-cropped
Inter players look dejected during their defeat to Napoli

Luciano Spalletti challenged his Inter players to prove they have the gumption to "wear the shirt" as Serie A's Champions League race goes to the wire following their 4-1 dismantling by Napoli.

Inter were comprehensively outclassed by Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli at Stadio San Paolo on Sunday, only becoming a genuine threat in attack once they were 3-0 down away from home.

Piotr Zielinski's stunner was added to by a Dries Mertens header and Fabian Ruiz's brace, with Mauro Icardi's consolation coming via a late penalty.

Inter could have confirmed Champions League qualification with victory, but failure on that front means they head into the final game of the season just a point ahead of bitter rivals AC Milan.

Spalletti's side face relegation-battlers Empoli at home in their season closer and the head coach has thrown the gauntlet down to Inter's players.

"It's a final for us, we need to be ready to play it," he told reporters. "We need to maintain the composure of those who know how to assess things.

"The team played poorly [against Napoli], but our destiny is in our own hands. We need to take to the pitch to win because it's a crucial match for us, we'll either be in or out.

"We need to have the substance, composure and strength that an Inter side should have. You have to know how to withstand this kind of pressure if you wear this shirt."

 

Fetching more content...
