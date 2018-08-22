Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Too many stepovers! How Ferguson taught Ronaldo

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.69K   //    22 Aug 2018, 20:14 IST
Alex Ferguson Cristiano Ronaldo - cropped
Alex Ferguson and Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo fell foul of Alex Ferguson during his early years at Manchester United for doing too many stepovers.

Ronaldo made his name at United, moving to Old Trafford from Sporting CP as a teenager and winning three Premier League titles along with the first of five Ballons d'Or.

The honours and plaudits continued during his record-breaking stint at Real Madrid but, even as he begins a fresh chapter at Juventus, Ferguson's influence endures.

"Of course, in the beginning of my career he was so important to me because I moved from Sporting to Manchester and had that Portuguese mentality – too many stepovers, decision making was not the best," the 33-year-old told DAZN.

"So he taught me how to do it. In the Premier League they don't fall over so easy, they are tough.

"As I've said many times, he taught me everything. He was like a father to me. He helped me a lot at Manchester United."

Ronaldo himself is a father figure in the literal sense nowadays, with four children of his own and he hopes his eldest – the eight-year-old Cristiano Jr – can follow in his footsteps and become a football star.

"He is very competitive. He is like me when I was young. He doesn't like to lose," he said.

"I like to teach him some stuff. He's going to be whatever he wants and I'm always going to support him but of course I want Cristiano to be a football player because I think he has that drive.

"He has a good body, he's fast, he has skills, he can shoot good. But he's going to take his decision and he's so young.

"I'm not going to put pressure on him, but I dream to see my boy as a football player."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
3 players that Sir Alex Ferguson regrets selling
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester United signings that would have never...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Golden Boot winners of last 10 seasons
RELATED STORY
Be strong, boss - Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to ill...
RELATED STORY
5 youngsters who were tipped to become the next Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
5 defenders who stopped Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
3 best partnerships for Manchester United in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Get well soon, Sir Alex: The man who made many fall in...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Manchester United Bargains of the Sir Alex Ferguson...
RELATED STORY
A comparative analysis of Jose Mourinho's and Alex...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
25 Aug WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
25 Aug AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
25 Aug ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
25 Aug HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
25 Aug SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
25 Aug LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us