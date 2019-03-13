×
UEFA investigates Neymar's insults aimed at video officials

Associated Press
NEWS
News
97   //    13 Mar 2019, 19:39 IST
AP Image

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA says it has ordered an investigation into comments by Neymar about match officials after Paris Saint-Germain lost to Manchester United in the Champions League.

The Brazilian used Instagram to aim an expletive and insults at video review officials who intervened before Man United was awarded a stoppage-time penalty for handball that eliminated PSG.

Neymar wrote, "They put four guys that do not understand football to watch it in slow motion. This doesn't exist!"

Neymar, who was injured and did not play, then used profanity while writing about the video assistants.

UEFA says it "appointed an ethics and disciplinary Inspector to conduct an investigation" of the social media comments.

The UEFA disciplinary committee could judge any resulting charge at its March 28 meeting.

