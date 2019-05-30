×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Valladolid owner Ronaldo welcomes match-fixing investigation

Omnisport
NEWS
News
67   //    30 May 2019, 02:16 IST
Ronaldo - cropped
Brazil great Ronaldo

Brazil great and Real Valladolid majority shareholder Ronaldo believes the investigation into alleged match-fixing in LaLiga is a positive move.

Several arrests were made on Tuesday in Spain following an investigation into a group alleged to have taken part in match-fixing in an attempt to profit from betting.

Players from LaLiga and Spain's Segunda Division are reported to be have been detained – including former Valladolid player Borja Fernandez – while Huesca confirmed a number of executives and playing staff have appeared voluntarily as witnesses.

Six people are expected to appear before a judge on Thursday, while 15 others with "connections to football, sports betting and Huesca" are being investigated, according to Spain's judicial body.

Ronaldo, who acquired a 51 per cent stake in Valladolid in September, has welcomed the investigation and says the club will do everything to aid it.

"I hope Borja was not involved at all," he told AS. "I think it's good that it's investigated because we should all want for there to be no corruption.

"Look, I'm from Brazil and over there we've got a tremendous amount of corruption.

"We support the investigation; we'll do everything to collaborate and we'll provide all the information we have.

"Nobody has called us yet. I haven't been able to speak to Borja, or anyone. We can't do anything more than wait for all this to be cleared up."

Advertisement
Manchester City set to face investigation over FFP misconduct
RELATED STORY
UEFA opens formal investigation into Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Khaldoon Al Mubarak Confident Over FFP Investigation
RELATED STORY
Four incredible records which only Cristiano Ronaldo possesses
RELATED STORY
LaLiga confirms match-fixing investigation
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus star to reportedly be served summons for rape allegations
RELATED STORY
Solari boost as Madrid beats Valladolid to end winless run
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos legend asks for Vinicius Junior on loan
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 1-0 Real Valladolid: Player ratings | LaLiga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 1-0 Real Valladolid: 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us