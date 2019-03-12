×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Wolfsburg coach Labbadia to stand down

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31   //    12 Mar 2019, 23:27 IST
Bruno Labbadia
Wolfsburg head coach Bruno Labbadia

Bruno Labbadia has announced he will not be renewing his contract at Wolfsburg and will leave the Bundesliga club at the end of the season.

Labbadia took charge of Wolfsburg in February 2018, replacing Martin Schmidt, and steered the club to Bundesliga safety.

Wolfsburg have been in fine form under Labbadia this term, sitting seventh in the table, although their European qualification hopes were dented by Saturday's 6-0 thrashing at Bayern Munich.

Labbadia, though, has opted not to renew his deal and will leave Wolfsburg along with staff members Eddy Sozer, Olaf Janssen and Gunter Kern.

"I would like to thank the club, but above all the team for the fantastic and intense months that have gone by," Labbadia said in a statement.

"I have been thinking about the future in the past few weeks and have now come to the conclusion that I am no longer available to Wolfsburg from the summer.

"We in the coaching team wanted to personally communicate the decision of the entire team, so we decided to do that before the international break. Now we are focusing on bringing the season to a successful end at full speed."

Wolfsburg managing director Jorg Schmadtke added: "The timing of the decision of Bruno Labbadia surprised us, as we would like to have had the open-ended discussion planned by both sides with him. It's a shame that it does not happen now, but we respect his decision."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Ribery sets Bundesliga record in Wolfsburg rout
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: 3 Reasons behind Bayern's ascent to the top of the Bundesliga table
RELATED STORY
Bayern want to stay top - Kovac defiant after leapfrogging Dortmund
RELATED STORY
Blaszczykowski's Wolfsburg contract terminated ahead of Poland return
RELATED STORY
Mainz's France-Based Scouting System
RELATED STORY
Muller, Boateng and Hummels' Germany treatment 'not okay' - Kimmich
RELATED STORY
Bayern to hold Lewandowski extension talks
RELATED STORY
Favre wants more from 'up and down' Sancho
RELATED STORY
Bayern 'irritated' by timing of Low's Boateng, Hummels and Muller dismissal
RELATED STORY
Better for Bundesliga if Bayern Munich don't win title - Arnold
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us