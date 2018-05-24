Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    World Cup not an audition for Barca or Madrid, says Germany star Werner

    RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is not looking to push for a blockbusting transfer at the World Cup but knows major clubs will be watching.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 24 May 2018, 15:41 IST
    427
    TimoWerner - cropped
    RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner

    Timo Werner is focused on World Cup glory with Germany despite the prospect of a prolific tournament in Russia sparking a bidding war for the RB Leipzig striker.

    Werner has been a star performer for Leipzig throughout their impressive introduction to the Bundesliga over the past two seasons, scoring 34 top-flight goals.

    Real Madrid are expected to enter the transfer market for attacking reinforcements this close season and the Champions League finalists have been known to go after World Cup stars to make a statement signing.

    Werner was not part of the international set-up when Germany lifted the prize in Brazil four years ago and his primary focus is a piece of that action.

    "The World Cup is not about auditioning for Barcelona, Madrid, Liverpool or whoever," the 22-year-old told German sports magazine Socrates, before reiterating his commitment to Leipzig.

    "But I want to become world champion and then I want to attack again with RB Leipzig.

    "I'm not dealing with any thoughts of change."

    Joachim Low's side have been drawn in Group F alongside South Korea, Mexico and Sweden.

