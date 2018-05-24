World Cup not an audition for Barca or Madrid, says Germany star Werner

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is not looking to push for a blockbusting transfer at the World Cup but knows major clubs will be watching.

Omnisport NEWS News 24 May 2018, 15:41 IST 427 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner

Timo Werner is focused on World Cup glory with Germany despite the prospect of a prolific tournament in Russia sparking a bidding war for the RB Leipzig striker.

Werner has been a star performer for Leipzig throughout their impressive introduction to the Bundesliga over the past two seasons, scoring 34 top-flight goals.

Real Madrid are expected to enter the transfer market for attacking reinforcements this close season and the Champions League finalists have been known to go after World Cup stars to make a statement signing.

Werner was not part of the international set-up when Germany lifted the prize in Brazil four years ago and his primary focus is a piece of that action.

45 - Timo #Werner (@DieRotenBullen) has scored 5 goals in 4 European away games in 2017-18, averaging a goal every 45 minutes. Goalgetter. #ZENRBL pic.twitter.com/P1YkNCdErt — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) March 15, 2018

"The World Cup is not about auditioning for Barcelona, Madrid, Liverpool or whoever," the 22-year-old told German sports magazine Socrates, before reiterating his commitment to Leipzig.

"But I want to become world champion and then I want to attack again with RB Leipzig.

"I'm not dealing with any thoughts of change."

Joachim Low's side have been drawn in Group F alongside South Korea, Mexico and Sweden.