Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Your legacy will never be erased - Ramos pays tribute to Zidane

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos hailed Zinedine Zidane's tenure at the Santiago Bernabeu as one of the best in their history.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 31 May 2018, 17:58 IST
633
ramoszidane - cropped
Sergio Ramos and Zinedine Zidane celebrate the 2017 LaLiga title

Sergio Ramos has paid tribute to outgoing Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane after the Frenchman confirmed his surprise departure on Thursday.

Just five days after guiding Madrid to a third Champions League title with victory over Liverpool, Zidane told a hastily assembled news conference he was leaving the club.

The Frenchman revealed he told president Florentino Perez of his decision on Wednesday, with captain Ramos the only player he informed prior to the announcement.

Perez spoke of his shock at Zidane's decision, but the 45-year-old said he felt "a change is needed" to help Madrid keep winning.

Soon after the news was confirmed, Ramos took to social media to thank Zidane for his work over the past two and a half seasons with Los Blancos.

"As a player and coach you decided to say goodbye at the top," he wrote. "Thank you for two and a half incredible years.

"Your legacy will never be erased, one of the most successful chapters in the history of our beloved Real Madrid."

Midfielder Isco echoed his captain's heartfelt comments, and praised Zidane for taking Madrid to a new level.

"Coach, it has been an honour to work with you and to learn from you," he posted on Instagram.

"To work alongside you and to win together, you have helped us achieve something historic. I wish you the very best."

Real Madrid CF Football
This was Iniesta's Clasico - Ramos pays tribute to rival...
RELATED STORY
Twitter Reacts After Zinedine Zidane Resigns As Real...
RELATED STORY
Ramos is the best Real Madrid captain possible, declares...
RELATED STORY
Ramos: We're a vintage Real Madrid team
RELATED STORY
Ramos hails Zidane tactics as Real Madrid breeze past PSG
RELATED STORY
Zidane and Ramos wary of Di Maria in Neymar's absence
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Why Real Madrid Should Not Sack Zidane
RELATED STORY
He s**t himself a little - Zidane explains Ramos'...
RELATED STORY
5 greatest matches for Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane
RELATED STORY
Champions League Final: Which Formation Should Zidane Use...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT AUS RUS
1 - 0
03 Jun ALB UKR 07:30 PM
03 Jun BRA CRO 07:30 PM
03 Jun AND CAP 07:30 PM
03 Jun COS NOR 10:30 PM
03 Jun SAU PER 11:30 PM
04 Jun SPA SWI 12:30 AM
04 Jun BAR BEL 04:30 AM
04 Jun MOL ARM 08:30 PM
04 Jun SER CHI 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018