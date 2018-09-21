From salvation to the record books - Fisher revels in European Tour's first 59

Oliver Fisher after signing for his 59

Oliver Fisher was thrilled to shoot the first 59 in European Tour history, two years on from saving his card at the same venue.

At the 2016 Portugal Masters, Fisher managed to finish in a tie for 10th to secure his future on the Tour, but Friday's achievement was all the more spectacular.

The Englishman, ranked 287th in the world, carded 10 birdies and an eagle to finish 12 under for his second round and propel himself into the clubhouse lead at Vilamoura.

Having signed for an even-par 71 on day one, Fisher was ecstatic to be able to share his record-breaking moment with those close to him.

That scorecard... pic.twitter.com/WhTiXd65Va — 59 on the European Tour (@EuropeanTour) September 21, 2018

"I'm lucky, really lucky that my fiancee is here and there's so many friends around," he told Sky Sports.

"You don't really realise it when you're out there, but coming off there, seeing everyone is an amazing feeling.

"That day [in 2016] was a really tough day in the circumstances. Coming to the end of the round there's a lot of water, it's make or break, that day I birdied 17 and 18 and was elated.

"I've done it before under different circumstances, today the weather's lovely and really nice, it's a special moment.

"It's very different [chasing 59 instead of a win]. It's not that often you get to shoot a really low one. I was just grateful I hit two good drives on those two holes, 17 and 18 are all about tee shots on this course, thankfully I hit the fairways and gave myself a chance."

A special moment for such a special guy. Couldn’t be prouder of you @olifisher1 https://t.co/MMxacPYEXo — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) September 21, 2018

Fisher last and only European Tour win came back in 2011, but the 30-year-old will not be concerning himself with thoughts of victory with two rounds still to come.

"I've not really looked at the leaderboard all day, which I think is a good thing," he said.

"I just tried to stay in the moment, keep thinking about the shot that's happening right now. Over the weekend it'll be much of that again."