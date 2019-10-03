I can finally practice again! Koepka pain-free after stem cell treatment on knee

Brooks Koepka feels 100 per cent again ahead of the start of the new PGA Tour season after revealing he had stem cell treatment on his injured left knee following the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Koepka produced a series of superb performances last term, successfully defending his title at the US PGA Championship in between finishing tied second at The Masters, second at the U.S. Open and tied fourth at The Open.

Speaking ahead of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Koepka disclosed that he enjoyed such success while playing with a partially torn patellar tendon that prevented him from practicing ahead of events.

The 29-year-old was also hampered by a wrist issue but is now ready to launch a renewed bid for more majors with his body back to full strength.

"I wasn't healthy, had some stuff done on my knee, one day after FedEx [The Tour Championship]. [I've] just been trying to take it easy, trying to get healthy," Koepka told a media conference.

"I finally feel 100 per cent, hopefully it can stay that way for the rest of the season. Battling it there for the last four months of that season, it's just nice to be back playing.

"I had some stem cell done on my knee, my patellar tendon was partially torn. I spent the first three, four weeks [of the break] rehabbing that, [but I've] been back hitting balls, I can finally practice again without pain.

"Last year I didn't practice at all. I finally feel this year I can practice again. If I can come back and be healthy that's the important thing, I finally feel good enough where I can actually practice and feel prepared coming into golf tournaments, not trying to find it on Tuesday and Wednesday. I'll be practicing this year.

"My wrist wasn't 100 per cent and my knee was bugging me from March on. [I'm] not gonna make excuses, it's [just] nice to feel good for once. Just being able to walk the golf course without pain is nice.

"I've got five, six years left of my prime and I want to see how far I can take it. I'm extremely motivated to see how far I can push it."