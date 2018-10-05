Madappa rises to tied 7th as 8 Indians make cut in Chinese Taipei

Linkou (Chinese Taipei), Oct 5 (PTI) India's latest winner on the Asian Tour, Viraj Madappa shot 10 shots better than the first round as he carded an impressive six-under 66 to jump to tied seventh spot at the USD 500,000 Yeangder Tournament Players Championship, here Friday.

The drastic improvement in the second round helped Madappa to become the best Indian in the field, drastically moving up to tied seventh spot from overnight tied 80th position.

Madappa, now four shots behind joint leaders, John Catlin and Panuphol Pittyarat, said, "We played in some difficult conditions yesterday and I felt I played a lot better than my four-over. I made a few mistakes yesterday and it got magnified with the conditions.

"It was much easier today and the greens were a little softer. I could go after some flags and I put myself into better positions today."

Speaking of his win at Take Solutions Masters, he said, "After that week in Bangalore, I feel like I'm better prepared when I'm in contention now and with two more good rounds, I should finish high."

If Madappa made a 10-shot improvement, Karandeep Kochhar, another young gun from India improved his first round card by 13 shots, from 79 to 66 and moved to tied 34th, alongside Rashid Khan (75-70) and Khalin Joshi (72-73).

Ahead of them were Shiv Kapur (74-70) and SSP Chawrasia (72-72), who are placed at tied-19th position.

Himmat Rai (72-74) and S Chikkarangappa (76-70) were the other Indians to make the cut in tied 49th place.

Of the 14 Indians who started on Thursday, six missed the cut and the big surprise was Shubhankar Sharma (75-73), who missed out by one shot.

Also missing by one was Rahil Gangjee (78-70) despite a heroic second round. Udayan Mane (78-72), Jeev Milkha Singh (79-73) and Chiragh Kumar (78-75) also missed the cut. Honey Baisoya withdrew after nine holes in the second round.

Panuphol and Catlin took a two-shot lead into the weekend rounds.

Panuphol signed for a three-under-par 69 and Catlin shot 68 to stay ahead of Thailand's Prom Meesawat, American Sihwan Kim and Chinese Taipei's Hung Chien-yao at six-under-par 138.

South Africa's Justin Harding stepped up his chase for his hat-trick of titles on the Asian Tour by returning with a 69 to take himself to sixth place