Migliozzi revels under pressure to triumph in Kenya

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    17 Mar 2019, 20:16 IST
GuidoMigliozziCropped
Guido Migliozzi (right)

Guido Migliozzi revealed the pressure of a tense title tussle helped him get over the line to claim his first European Tour victory at the Kenya Open on Sunday.

The Italian went into the final round with a share of the lead and, on a tense day in Nairobi, finished one stroke ahead of fellow overnight leader Adri Arnaus and South African duo Justin Harding and Louis de Jager.

Ranked 576th in the world, Migliozzi – who has three wins on the Alps Tour – had never placed in the top 10 on the European Tour, with this his 14th outing on the circuit.

The 22-year-old signed for a 69 during a fourth round in which De Jager, Harding, Gaganjeet Bhullar and Kalle Samooja also enjoyed spells in a tie at the summit.

However, it was that fierce competition that fuelled Migliozzi's success.

"I like this moment," he said, in quotes reported by the European Tour website. "I like the pressure, it's like a drug. I love pressure, I love playing with a lot of people looking at me and a lot of cameras.

"Obviously I played with Adri Arnaus and we had a beautiful match together yesterday, it was like matchplay and today was a great battle.

"There was a lot of pressure on the course, obviously. After the birdie at the 12th I was leading but it was tough. I just kept patient towards the end, that was it.

"I enjoyed the last two days very much. The pressure was a lot and I'm happy about how I'm playing under pressure, also with my putting game that I worked a lot on."

Omnisport
NEWS
