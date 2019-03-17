Migliozzi revels under pressure to triumph in Kenya
Guido Migliozzi revealed the pressure of a tense title tussle helped him get over the line to claim his first European Tour victory at the Kenya Open on Sunday.
The Italian went into the final round with a share of the lead and, on a tense day in Nairobi, finished one stroke ahead of fellow overnight leader Adri Arnaus and South African duo Justin Harding and Louis de Jager.
Ranked 576th in the world, Migliozzi – who has three wins on the Alps Tour – had never placed in the top 10 on the European Tour, with this his 14th outing on the circuit.
The 22-year-old signed for a 69 during a fourth round in which De Jager, Harding, Gaganjeet Bhullar and Kalle Samooja also enjoyed spells in a tie at the summit.
However, it was that fierce competition that fuelled Migliozzi's success.
He's done it! @guidomigliozzi wins the #MagicalKenyaOpen! pic.twitter.com/KtqwuZ5gr8— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) March 17, 2019
"I like this moment," he said, in quotes reported by the European Tour website. "I like the pressure, it's like a drug. I love pressure, I love playing with a lot of people looking at me and a lot of cameras.
"Obviously I played with Adri Arnaus and we had a beautiful match together yesterday, it was like matchplay and today was a great battle.
"There was a lot of pressure on the course, obviously. After the birdie at the 12th I was leading but it was tough. I just kept patient towards the end, that was it.
"I enjoyed the last two days very much. The pressure was a lot and I'm happy about how I'm playing under pressure, also with my putting game that I worked a lot on."