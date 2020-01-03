Niemann grabs lead at Tournament of Champions

Chilean Joaquin Niemann

Joaquin Niemann fired a seven-under 66 to grab the first-round lead at the Tournament of Champions on Thursday.

The Chilean, 21, produced a bogey-free opening round in Kapalua, Hawaii, while making seven birdies.

Niemann made four birdies on the front nine before picking up shots at 12, 15 and 18 and holds a one-stroke lead over Justin Thomas.

"I played really good, hit a lot of good shots, I just missed one green on 16," he told the Golf Channel.

"During the practice round, I knew it was going to be tough, there was a lot of wind on Tuesday especially and today it wasn't that windy and I played great.

"I made a lot of putts and it was my day."

Leading in paradise. @JoacoNiemann brought the highlights in a bogey-free during his @Sentry_TOC debut. pic.twitter.com/k6XzgOUji9 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 3, 2020

Thomas, the 2017 champion, produced a strong finish, making five birdies on his final eight holes.

Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler carded five-under 68s to be tied for third, while a group of five are a shot further back.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele is among them, alongside Tyler Duncan, Matthew Wolff, Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm.

A two-time winner of the event, Dustin Johnson is tied for 16th at one under.