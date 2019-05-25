×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Schwab hits the front at Made in Denmark

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    25 May 2019, 01:08 IST
Schwabcropped
Made in Denmark leader Matthias Schwab

Matthias Schwab withstood inclement conditions to move into a one-shot lead at the halfway mark in the Made in Denmark on Friday.

The Austrian shot a bogey-free five-under 66 on a wet, cold and windy day to hit the front at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort.

Schwab held a three-shot advantage on eight under at the end of his round, but Alejandro Canizares and Romain Langasque were breathing down his neck on seven under going into the weekend.

Frenchman Langasque also shot a 66 when the rain relented but with winds still high, while Spaniard Canizares signed for a two-under 69.

Schwab made three birdies on the front nine and two after the turn to give himself a great opportunity to claim a maiden European Tour win.

He said: "I'm feeling good. I'm happy about how the day went.

"I'm a little bit happy that it's over too because, especially early, it was very difficult and not much fun to be out there with rain and wind and very cold but, in the end, it turned out to be a good day for me. It was just one shot at a time.

"I think I usually play pretty okay on courses that are tough, I guess that suits me and I guess I'm a good wind player too. I really just want to do my own thing and see what comes out."

Robert MacIntyre, Bernd Wiesberger and Alvaro Quiros are three shots adrift of Schwab on five under.

Advertisement
Molinari pleased to be in the mix at Made in Denmark
RELATED STORY
Finau leads at Colonial, Spieth starts well
RELATED STORY
Baddeley hits the front in Puerto Rico
RELATED STORY
Fraser and Elvira share Maybank Championship lead
RELATED STORY
Woods meets his match in Lucas Bjerregaard at Match Play
RELATED STORY
Double bogeys spoil Que's stunning start
RELATED STORY
Mickelson hits every fairway and starts well at Pebble
RELATED STORY
The record winning margins in majors Koepka could rival at US PGA
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Dirty Heads' Duddy B on if there's a "secret reggae society of golf" & more
RELATED STORY
Kang claims AT&T Byron Nelson for first PGA Tour win
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us