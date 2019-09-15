Sweet 16 for Garcia at KLM Open after Shinkwin's back-nine woes

KLM Open champion Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia won the KLM Open by one shot after Callum Shinkwin squandered his chance to claim a maiden European Tour title.

Garcia and Shinkwin share the lead on 15 under heading into the final round at The International.

It was the experienced Spaniard who held his nerve to claim a 16th European Tour title, carding a three-under 69 to finish a stroke clear of 18-year-old Dane Nicolai Hojgaard.

The 2017 Masters champion hit the turn in 35 following a mixed start, with birdies at three of the first four holes but three bogeys on the front nine in Amsterdam.

Shinkwin led by a shot with nine holes to play, but Garcia's return of three more gains and just one bogey at the penultimate hole were enough for the Ryder Cup legend to take the honours.

Englishman Shinkwin finished back in fifth place on 13 under, a double-bogey six at the 10th and bogeys at two of the last three holes proving costly.

Hojgaard signed for a closing 68 to take second place outright, while Matt Wallace was a shot further back after he matched the teenager's round.

James Morrison was fourth ahead of Shinkwin, who withdrew from his last two European Tour events after being affected by food poisoning followed by a back injury.

One foot in the bunker?



Magic from Sergio.#KLMOpen pic.twitter.com/IoLtHFSbpH — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) September 15, 2019