Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Thomas: We knew how big our point was

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    29 Sep 2018, 18:51 IST
justin-thomas-09292018-us-news-getty-ftr
Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas was hopeful his fourball win with Jordan Spieth could prove a turning point for Team USA at the Ryder Cup on Saturday.

Europe's lead at Le Golf National stood at 8-3 after the first three matches of the second day, with the Americans reeling, but Thomas and Spieth combined to defeat Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm 2 and 1.

While there was still plenty of work left to do heading into the afternoon's foursomes, Thomas grasped the significance of ending a wretched run of eight straight points for Europe.

"We knew how big this point was and we're not even halfway done with this golf tournament," Thomas said. "This was a big point and hopefully it gets it turned around for us."

Thomas found his game on the back nine, with a winning putt on 17 after a clutch birdie to halve the 14th, following the two holes won by Spieth on the front to keep things all square before a 12th-hole win.

"We both were playing well," Thomas added. "We did a great job [Friday] morning and [Saturday] of just ham-and-egging the ball. When one person was out in a hole, the other person would pick him up."

Omnisport
NEWS
Tiger is the reason I love golf - Thomas
RELATED STORY
Tony Finau catches a big break, wins Ryder Cup debut
RELATED STORY
Koepka hails value of point that 'feels like two'
RELATED STORY
Thomas plays down wrist worry
RELATED STORY
Justin Thomas to get a taste of a different cup
RELATED STORY
Mickelson gets a final try at winning Ryder Cup in Europe
RELATED STORY
Thomas takes over at Firestone as Woods fades away
RELATED STORY
Furyk outlines Woods' Ryder Cup motivation
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Europeans build big lead at Ryder Cup
RELATED STORY
Europe extends Ryder Cup lead to 8-4 behind 'Moliwood'
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us