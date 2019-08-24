×
Van Rooyen surges into slender lead at Scandinavian Invitation

24 Aug 2019, 21:36 IST
Erik van Rooyen
Scandinavian Invitation leader Erik van Rooyen

Erik van Rooyen will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Scandinavian Invitation after making a late charge on moving day.

Van Rooyen made a red-hot finish to his third round at Hills Golf & Sports Club, recording birdies at five of the last six holes to sign for a six-under 64.

The South Africa hit the turn in 35 after three gains and a couple of bogeys before surging to the top of the leaderboard on 13 under in Gothenburg.

Van Rooyen, eyeing a first European Tour title, holds the slenderest of advantages over Wade Ormsby, Wu Ashun and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Englishman Fitzpatrick had gone into the weekend with a two-stroke lead but will start his final round in a share of second spot following a one-under 69.

Ormsby lit up the back nine with five gains to card a five-under 65, while Wu is well poised as a result of his 67.

Dean Burmester rocketed into contention with a magnificent 62, the lowest round of the day, which included an eagle-two at the 12th and six birdies.

Jamie Donaldson, Gavin Moynihan, Alexander Levy and home hope Henrik Stenson have three shots to make up on the sole leader.

