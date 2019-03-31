×
Woods stunned by Bjerregaard at WGC-Dell Match Play

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    31 Mar 2019, 04:30 IST
WoodsBjerregaardCropped
Tiger Woods (left) and Lucas Bjerregaard

Tiger Woods fell to a shock final-hole loss against outsider Lucas Bjerregaard in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play quarter-finals on Saturday.

The 14-time major winner was riding high after defeating Rory McIlroy in the previous round, increasing hype around his Masters hopes, but lipped out with a short putt at the last as Bjerregaard won 1up.

Woods had been two to the good through six and still had a one-hole lead teeing off at the 16th, but after chipping out of a green-front bunker at the last he failed to sink his putt for a half.

That handed an unlikely victory to world number 52 Bjerregaard, who will now face Matt Kuchar after his intriguing tussle with Sergio Garcia, in which the Spaniard endured another moment of madness.

The 2017 Masters champion narrowly missed a putt on the seventh green and Kuchar was ready to concede, with the ball just a few inches from the cup, but Garcia had quickly followed up and swiped a rushed attempt around the lip.

It all happened too soon for Kuchar to have formally conceded, meaning Garcia lost the hole and fell two behind.

He did not recover from that, losing the next hole to rub salt in the wound as his frustration remained evident.

Despite Garcia initially narrowing the gap with a strong finish, which included three birdies from the 13th to the 16th, Kuchar prevailed 2up.

Francesco Molinari enjoyed far more serene progress to a last-four meeting with Kevin Kisner.

Despite losing the first hole, the Open champion thrashed Kevin Na 6 and 5.

Meanwhile, Kisner was a 2 and 1 winner over Louis Oosthuizen, who led after 14 holes.

Omnisport
NEWS
